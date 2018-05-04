



The couple, an 84-year-old woman and her 94-year-old husband, were the parents of education expert Professor Graeme Bloch. Bloch is married to apartheid activist and former politician, Cheryl Carolus.





Police are currently investigating the murder scene of an elderly couple in Rosebank @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/ywlrdcL0vL — Luke Folb (@lukefolb) May 5, 2018





Police responded to a complaint at the address early on Saturday morning. The victims were declared dead on the scene.





A neighbour said that they found out about the police activity through a community WhatsApp group. Another neighbour said he would often see the male victim exercising and walking in the street.





Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a family member discovered the bodies around 9am on Saturday.

Police believe that the crime was a burglary that escalated into murder. They could not confirm at what time the victims were killed.





Forensic services and police are currently conducting investigations on the scene.

Forensic services have emerged from the crime scene. Police are not letting anyone near the scene aside from residents returning to their homes. @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/0vP6WU2Cyl — Luke Folb (@lukefolb) May 5, 2018

The SAPS have opened a double murder case.

Cape Town - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of an elderly Cape Town couple who were found tied up in their Mowbray home early Saturday morning.