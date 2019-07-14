Western Cape contestants vying for the Miss SA 2019 crown are Zozibini Tunzi, Sibabalwe Gcilitshana, Chuma Matsaluka, Danielle Wallace and Eloïse van der Westhuizen. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Five Capetonians are among 16 women set to vie for the Miss SA crown on Women’s Day, August 9. If one wins, she would be the fourth entrant from the Western Cape to do so in the past 10 years, following wins for title holder Tamaryn Green, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Adè van Heerden, who succeeded Nel-Peters when she won Miss Universe in 2017.

The public can vote for their favourite on the Miss SA website, with the People’s Choice winner claiming an automatic spot in the Top 10.

The pageant usually takes place in May, but a new sponsor, the LFP Group, was secured only at the end of the month and it was rescheduled for August.

Sun International is the co-sponsor.

The Western Cape entrants are Chuma Matsaluka, Danielle Wallace, Eloïse van der Westhuizen, Sibabalwe Gcilitshana and Zozibini Tunzi.

Tunzi, 25, is a public relations graduate originally from the Eastern Cape.

“My mother taught me the importance of being kind and humble and always helpful to those around me. My father taught me the importance of an education, hard work and discipline,” she said.

Wallace, 26, stepped away from her career as a brand manager to commit “100% to modelling and (the) Miss SA journey”.

“My role models are ordinary people who inspire through their actions and their stories. I enjoy running, hiking and being outdoors, but love nothing better than staying in PJs all day watching Netflix,” she said.

Matsaluka, 21, from Nyanga is in her third year of anthropology, industrial sociology and political studies at UCT.

Van der Westhuizen, 24, from Panorama is a merchandise planner and said her role model is Tamaryn Green, whose “Break the Stigma” campaign about TB awareness helped her address her own battle with the disease.

Gcilitshana, 24, hails from Blythswood, a village close to the town of Nqamakwe in the Eastern Cape. She now lives in Bellville.

She is a parliamentary officer and researcher for Equal Education, who enjoys singing, meditating, hiking, cooking and current affairs.