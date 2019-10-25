Cape woman to tackle New York City Marathon for charity









A runner crosses the Queensboro Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York. Philippa Dods will compete in the New York City Marathon November 3 to raise funds for the Nonceba Family Counselling Centre in Khayelitsha. File photo: AP Photo/Andres Kudacki. Cape Town - One Green Point running nut is determined to help gender-based violence NGOs. Philippa Dods will compete in the New York City Marathon November 3 to raise funds for the Nonceba Family Counselling Centre in Khayelitsha. The Nonceba Family Counselling Centre is a safe haven for rape and abuse victims. They also offer a women’s shelter, outreach programmes to township schools, an after-school programme and a Boys2Men programme. This programme tries to instill values in boys up to the age of 18, such as respect for women. “As a runner, doing a full marathon (42.2 kilometres) has always been a goal of mine, and New York has always been my dream city. In terms of the number of runners, the New York City Marathon is also the biggest marathon in the world and so I thought, why not go big!”

“To drive awareness and raise funds, I hosted a cocktail party and auction last night at one of Cape Town’s newest and most beautiful venues, the Frontier Cocktail Bar in Green Point . All proceeds from the event will be donated to Nonceba. I am also running the New York City Marathon to raise the funds,” said Dods, who heard about Nonceba while raising funds for Rape Crisis Cape Town.

“I got an email from a man named Jeffrey Kaimowitz who saw my story in the newspaper. He told me a little bit about why Nonceba exists, and invited me to visit the establishment. I was enthralled – Nonceba is run by absolute angels. It’s the most beautiful, warm and comforting space.

“They are making an invaluable impact in the community and changing the lives of women and children who have experienced sexual abuse. This is definitely the kind of organisation that needs as much support as it can get, and one that I really want to give back,” she said

In May, Dods competed in the IRONMAN 70.3 to raise funds for Rape Crisis Cape Town. She raised more than R56 000.

“IRONMAN is not for the faint-hearted, it was a long day out for me and it tests you in ways that you can’t prepare for. The route in Durban is beautiful and the support along the way was amazing. I actually thoroughly enjoyed the swim, cycle and run. I was doing it for something bigger than myself. That kept me smiling the whole way through,” said Dods, whose main reason for raising funds for NGOs is because gender equality is close to her heart.

“I believe that South Africa isn’t free if her women and children are still being harmed. I so badly want to do something about gender-based violence in South Africa. But I know I can’t alone, so I’ve partnered with different organisations who are already driving change in our community, so that I can better support their success and their impact,” she said.

“South Africa has experienced so many recent traumatic experiences relating to gender-based violence and rape culture. In the midst of the ‘#AmINext’ movement, born from Uyinene Mrwetyana’s iconic legacy, we have to do something. It doesn’t matter what gender, race, culture or age you are – we have to come together, and we have to do something,” she added.

Trustee at the Nonceba Family Counselling Centre Kaimowitz said: “We survive on the generosity of the community such as Philippa’s event to help raise funds for the centre".

