Cape Town - The two accused David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan today.
The duo are believed to have been strangled to death at their flat in Parow almost three months ago.
Wearing the same clothes as last week when he appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the rape of a 16-year-old Hanover girl, Van Boven tried not to make eye contact with court-goers.
He only looked at them after they asked him to lower the hood of his hoodie. He looked at them and asked, "why do you want to see my face?" in Afrikaans.
The magistrate asked Van Boven if he needed legal representation and he opted for legal aid. Ambrose however, said he would represent himself.