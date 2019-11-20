Case against Jesse Hess murder accused postponed as duo abandon bail









Accused David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Jesse Hess and her grandfather. Photo: Shanice Naidoo. Cape Town - The two accused David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan today. The duo are believed to have been strangled to death at their flat in Parow almost three months ago. Wearing the same clothes as last week when he appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the rape of a 16-year-old Hanover girl, Van Boven tried not to make eye contact with court-goers. He only looked at them after they asked him to lower the hood of his hoodie. He looked at them and asked, "why do you want to see my face?" in Afrikaans. The magistrate asked Van Boven if he needed legal representation and he opted for legal aid. Ambrose however, said he would represent himself.

Photo: Shanice Naidoo/Weekend Argus.

The duo are facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances and the State said further charges may be brought forward.

Van Boven was released on parole in December and has previous charges of rape and drug-related crimes. Ambrose also has previous charges of drug-related crimes and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The case has been postponed to February 12, 2020, for further investigation. Van Boven and Ambrose opted not to apply for bail. They will remain in police custody.

Van Boven is believed to be Hess’s second cousin but it is unclear if the second suspect was known to the family. He was arrested last Wednesday for the rape of the 16-year-old girl and the two cases were linked by police.

He had allegedly been taken in for questioning before but was not arrested. Ambrose was arrested on Tuesday.

There was no sign of forced entry on the day of the murder.

Hess’s step-mother Audrey Hess said she had found her body and only a TV set, two cellphones, and Jesse's backpack was taken from the house.

Outside the court, supporters said asked why this case was taking so long. "If the family had money, would it be faster?" a supporter said.

Weekend Argus

