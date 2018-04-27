Cape Town - National Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday announced a new crime-fighting campaign, Thuma Mina, as a replacement for the defunct Bambanani safety campaign.

A crowd of about 150 residents applauded loudly when Cele made the revelation at a Freedom Day commemorative gathering at the Usasazo Secondary School in Khayelitsha. The crime-fighting drive was named after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rallying call in his Budget speech, which referenced a Hugh Masekela song.

Cele, who is convener of national executive committee members in the province, also announced that the police were training 124 “amaBherete” (specially-trained cops who wear berets) with the aim of taking the streets back from criminals.

“(Freedom Day) is a day that has to be (commemorated) and our heroes celebrated,” he said.

“(Give me) three to four weeks to show you that zijikile izinto (things have changed).”

Cele says those who were defeated at the Nasrec conference should move on, deal with the challenges faced by the ANC and forget about their choices at the conference. He adds that NDZ and president Ramaphosa work in one office and get along fine. pic.twitter.com/fjtiouFpOO — Soyiso Maliti (@soyiso_maliti) April 27, 2018

Cele takes to the dais and leads the crowd in song and dance. @IOL @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/mHfBvfSWQ8 — Soyiso Maliti (@soyiso_maliti) April 27, 2018

Cele had also given residents his personal cellphone number. He slammed the DA’s infighting and its apparent apathy in helping the poor. While the infighting went on, he said, crime in the city had become “the new normal”. Cele said he had been taken to Hanover Park three weeks ago where he met an eight-year-old gang member.

“He looked ready to take over the gang and he showed me a gang handshake.” He added that one camera with a vantage view of large parts of Khayelitsha had stopped working years ago. “I doubt a camera would stop working for even one day in Bishopscourt. Residents can fix this by voting for the ANC.”

Cele mentioned “pota-pota” toilets as “handbags”, saying Khayelitsha was the only area with these toilets. Cele said he had asked the residents before to give “the handbags” to the ruling elite in the province.

Weekend Argus