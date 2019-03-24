Cape Town - Did somebody say, “champagne darling”? You have to hand it to South African it girl, Bonang Matheba. She’s found a way to turn her catchphrase and love of sparkling wine into a new business venture that’s already bubbling over with support from her fans.

This week, the 31-year-old media darling launched her luxury beverage range of MCC (Méthode Cap Classique) sparkling wines, House of BNG, the first celebrity brand of its kind on local shelves.

“With love, I deliver my passion. Years in the making, and well worth the wait The House Of BNG.

“I introduce my brand new Brut & Brut Rosé MCCs it’s time to celebrate!!” the self-proclaimed champagne queen tweeted.

The two variants of MCC retail for R399 each for a 750ml bottle at retail stores, more than double the price of other local, award-winning MCCs.

But the top-shelf price for the tipple did little to stop Queen B’s loyal fans from buying into the Matheba magic - both variants sold out just a day after hitting the shelves.

According to a retailers website, Bonang writes: “Being a Queen Bee means having everything a girl needs, including fabulous style and personality to match.

“Introducing my latest little guilty pleasure - BNG - is a true indulgence for yours truly, with an elegant and refreshing taste profile.”

Matheba, who was previously the ambassador for French cognac brand Courvoisier, leads an ever-growing list of local celebs who have moved from forming partnerships with and endorsing alcohol brands, to launching their own beverages.

TV personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp launched her brand of wines, ElanaWines, back in 2014, following in the footsteps of former world number one golfer Ernie Els who has been producing premium Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet based blends since 1999.

Similarly, former Olympic gold medallist, swimmer Ryk Neethling, added his own addition to the Val de Vie Estate in Paarl’s exclusive portfolio, with his Ryk Neethling 2016 Premium Blend.

But it seems as if the recent “gin revolution” that’s firmly entrenched itself on the palettes of thirsty South Africans has created a new wave of local celeb gin entrepreneurs.

And with an ever-growing number of local distilleries popping up, it’s no wonder everyone from musicians to actresses are lending their names to crafting gins imbued with homegrown flavours.

TV personality Jeannie D’s Finery hand-crafted Pink Gin is a vibrant new grapefruit infused gin that’s been created in small batches.

Actress Khanyi Mbau used her sex appeal to market her “I Am Khanyi Millennial Shimmer Gin” in 2018, which the Queen of Bling says “tastes like Turkish delight”.

Media entrepreneur T’bo Touch (real name Thabo Molefe), released his premium cirtus-infused 48Gin - which he calls “the first black-owned pure gin”, in October. He also has a line of wines, Touch Reserves, which he’s created with Wilderkrans Wine Estate in Stellenbosch; while Mi Casa frontman and chef J’Something’s Jin Gin boasts three flavours: Rooibos, Olive and Honey, and Piquante Pepper.

Weekend Argus