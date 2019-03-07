Cape Town - Two of South Africa’s most acclaimed documentary filmmakers, Francois Verster and Simon Wood, collaborated with the Academy Award-winning American producer Laura Poitras (Citizen Four) to make the evocative short documentary on the water crisis that plagued Cape Town in recent years. Scenes From A Dry City premiered at the world’s foremost documentary festival IDFA (International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam) in November 2018 becoming the first South African film in four years to be selected ‘in competition’ at the festival. Having scooped the top prize for Best Mini Doc at its US premiere at the 16th Big Sky documentary film festival, the film has recently become eligible for an Academy Award consideration for Best Short Documentary in 2020.

Described by IDFA as "a film that is as visually stunning as it is urgent" it reflects on the water crisis in Cape Town from different societal perspectives.

This week the 12-minute documentary will be premiered online and can be viewed here for free.

We witness contrasting vignettes of illegal car washers and demonstrators protesting against water privatization to Christians in a mass service praying for rain and golfers on a lush green course oblivious to the emergency.

Wood and Verster said: "There had been a slate of journalistic films about the impact of the water crisis in Cape Town. We wanted to make a film that attempted instead, perhaps in a very tenuous way, to inhabit the perspective of water itself, its ultimate indifference to what is happening in the city, and thereby to try assess some of the deeper existential dimensions involved in the debate."

Scenes from a Dry City is scheduled to appear at many major North American festivals over the coming months.