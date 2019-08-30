Students spend most of their time caught up in their studies. Once they’ve completed their studies they are expected to go into their field of work. Having a driving licence is a prerequisite for some jobs and an advantage for some.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) launched the Uphephela Drivers Learner’s Licence programme.

More than 600 students from various CPUT campuses were registered.

Students only needed to pay R20 for ID photos. Classes at the District Six campus were held from July 16-23 to educate and prepare students for the learner’s test.

Shine The Way driving school’s Pastor Phakamisa Kobese said the SRC contacted him regarding a learner’s licence programme. The programme needed a service provider to help facilitate classes and help with the booking of assessment dates with the traffic department.

“So what we did is, we facilitated with classes and we looked at the traffic departments that had the earliest writing dates. We contacted them and told them we had this amount of students and they got back to us,” Kobese said.

Student Sisanda Xhati said that she wrote and passed her learner’s at the Ottery Traffic Department.

“Getting this learner’s licence is really helpful. We had classes and tutors from the traffic department helping us prepare. I’m also a marketing student and some job posts need you to have a driver’s licence. At least this is something,” said Xhati.

To date, the SRC’s media spokesperson Aviwe Zono said 151 students have written the learners, 36 failed and 115 have passed at the District Six campus alone. The rest of the students are yet to write. Other campuses will write from the 2nd and 3rd of September.

The SRC’s projects and development officer, Onwabile Gcaba said they plan on helping the students who passed get a driver’s licence should they retain their status as the SRC after next year’s elections.

Kobese who is also a pastor at Grabouw Assemblies of God said: “We are looking for funding now through TETA (Traffic Education Training Authority) to assist for driver's training. Driver's Licence is the necessity in our days for job opportunities.”

Weekend Argus