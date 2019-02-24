Cape Town - When Craig Lucas took to the stage two years ago for his first big performance he wasn’t a well-known singer, but famous only among family and friends. Now The Voice SA winner returns to the Huawei KDay stage for a sentimental reason.

This is his third stint, at the March 2 event and he has promised to perform new music.

“I’m really excited to return to KDay because it’s very special to me. They were one of the first people to back me and give me a chance to perform before I even entered The Voice SA. I was really just a filler act,” he said.

In 2017, Lucas was on standby at the event and, after another act dropped out, he was identified by radio station Kfm as someone with huge potential and he opened the event that year.

“The fans feel like my family at KDay and I love performing for family. My show has changed because I’m not the same guy and I feel I have developed and grown as an artist. I also don’t fit the mould of what a pop star should be,” said Lucas.

He will perform songs from his forthcoming EP.

“December was really hectic for me and I didn’t get much downtime over the holidays. January was supposed to be my time to relax, but then I started writing and recording so I’ve been so busy and haven’t stopped working.”

Last year the singer penned an open letter on social media where he came out as gay and spoke of his desire to take his own life for “living a lie” he also spoke about his experiences of turning to drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Since then, he has entered and won the second season of The Voice SA in 2017 and released a successful debut album, Restless, in the same year.

Lucas said he had plans to do a nationwide tour this year and would be performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival next month.

“I want to get in my car and drive around the country touring my album and taking it to small venues that wouldn’t normally see performances. I want to go out and play to the people who actually listen to my music, but don’t get the opportunity to see me perform in Cape Town or Joburg.”

Lucas said he had no plans to break into the international music scene.

“It’s different and I do think about it, but I don’t need it and I don’t want to rush into it and then fail and have to come back with my tail between my legs. I also don’t want to chase that because South Africa is not enough for me, because it is and I’m enjoying my time.”

Huawei KDay is on March 2 at Meerendal Wine Estate. Tickets are available at Computicket.