This follows revelations by the Office of the Auditor-General that councillor Marcellis Theyse had received nearly double his salary since he was voted in.
Theyse assumed position as councillor for Ward 13 after a by-election on May 30, 2018 following the death of the then-councillor.
Spokesperson for the municipality, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe, said: “We can confirm that there was an overpayment of salary to an ordinary councillor.
“The matter is being investigated. We can also assure that the money will be recovered.”