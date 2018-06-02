A taxi accident killed three passengers after allegedly being shot at by people who were driving an Avanza on the N2 near Site C in Khayelitsha. Taxi violence has escalated in the past month, claiming the lives of 13 drivers.

Cape Town - A Khayelitsha mother waited in hospital last Sunday to share the joyous news of the birth of their baby with her husband.

But Bongani Nobevhu, 42, never met his baby girl because he was killed in a taxi crash on the way to the hospital. It is believed the crash was linked to the recent violence plaguing the industry.

Nobevhu was in a taxi travelling on the N2, near the R300, which overturned when the driver lost control of the vehicle, reportedly having thought he was being chased by a vehicle linked to the recent shooting of taxi drivers. Three people died and 15 were injured.

Bongiwe Nobevhu is devastated and cries bitterly as she holds her baby girl, who was born the day her father was killed.

Bongiwe said her family only realised her husband was missing when she called home on Sunday night asking for him, as she needed clothes for the baby.

“I had been admitted to hospital over the weekend. When I called home I was told that my husband was missing,” she said.

“From what I was told, he had left home the Sunday morning to come and visit me at the hospital, when the taxi was involved in the accident. Apparently the driver was spooked by a (Toyota) Avanza that had been chasing them. Everyone is on high alert with these taxi shootings.

“He was reported missing and found at the Tygerberg morgue three days later, when the full story came out,” she said.

“He didn’t even get to see his daughter. She’s going to grow up never knowing him.”

Over the past three weeks, taxi violence has escalated and 14 drivers have been shot dead in the battle for the lucrative Delft to Wynberg and Delft to Claremont routes, which pass through Mitchells Plain, Philippi, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.

The feud began with the murder of two taxi drivers in Leiden on May 11, followed by the gunning down of taxi boss Nazeem Daniels 10 days later.

In an attempt to quell the violence, Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant has threatened to shut down 11 of the taxi ranks operating in Delft, saying they were a danger to the area’s 650000 residents.

Conflict between associations in the area over routes has been brewing for more than five years, with a battle for control of the Delft to Epping and the Delft to Claremont and Wynberg routes being key.

The introduction of unregistered taxi associations, such as the Delft Unity Taxi Association, has also been identified as a problem.

According to sources, tension escalated when 70 members were recruited to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) in 2015. When relations between the parties soured, the group was absorbed by the Delft Taxi Association but could not be registered to obtain licences as they were still listed with Cata.

“By then drivers who had been operating in the area for 10 years were paying R5 000 to R10 000 for membership. But it stalled when Cata was unable to provide registration for the route,” said a source.

“The unregistered drivers continued being hammered for operating without licences and they got tired of having their taxis impounded and paying fines.

“So, about three weeks ago, the violence started when a letter was written to the board, with these members asking to leave Cata and join Codeta (Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations), who were going to provide them with routes.

“When Friday (last week) came, and people went to the Wynberg taxi rank to collect passengers, war broke out and it’s been a back and forth of revenge killings.”

Ten taxi drivers where killed last weekend in the Philippi, Nyanga and Khayelitsha areas. This forced the associations into talks.

Codeta spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane said: “We have reached a settlement with Cata over the Delft matter and the warring factions will work together.

The problems in the area were as a result of a regulatory issue. There are already registered associations operating in Delft - now the recruitment of 75 people became a problem.

Those were residents from the Delft area, who were also striving for economic inclusion, but the way it was approached was not accommodative of the fact that there were already registered associations.”

The fatal shooting of a driver in Nyanga East on Friday raised fears of continued violence.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the murder.

“We are risking our lives each time we get into taxis because we don’t know whether it will be our taxi that is targeted,” said Nomthandazo Joloba from Khayelitsha.