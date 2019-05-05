An array of election posters from various political parties on poles in Pretoria. Analysts say polls have no influence on voters. AP African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Independent Electoral Commission is likely to announce the election results on Saturday. Numerous polls have predicted the outcome with analysts questioning its accuracy.

Polls show the ANC will maintain its position as the ruling party with voter turn-out deciding on the margins. Numerous polls have been conducted on the outcome of the elections over the past few months with varying results on the kind of majority win the ANC will pull off.

Polling from Ipsos has the most optimistic outcome for the ANC predicting a 61% lead with the DA following at 19% and the EFF at 11%.

But Markdata has the ANC at 59%, the DA at 21% and the EFF at 12%. With the recent results from the Institute for Race Relations painting a grim picture for the ruling party at 49%, the DA at anything between 21% and 24%, and the EFF at 14%.

All three polls are based on the assumption that voter turn-out exceeds the 70% mark, which creates a concern given that voter turn-out has seen a downward trend over the last few years with only 74% of registered voters turning out at the 2014 elections when compared to the 77% during the previous election.

Executive director at the Institute for Security Studies Dr Jakkie Cilliers, said with this election seen as the most contested, it was understandable that it would boil down to being a numbers game.

“I don’t think we have ever been in a situation where the results have been so diverse. I can’t remember a previous election where we had this level of discrepancy between election polls.

“What it means is that voters are undecided and things may change which makes it all the more exciting,” he said.

“Political parties have a look at polls but I don’t think it’s got a great impact on voters. Voters look at these and we are all quite confused. We have seen results coming out that give the ANC anything from 48% to 62%, the parties are tracking this but it does not have an impact on South Africans.

“Although parties do their own polling, I don’t think we get a result of internal polling, they keep that much to themselves. The DA is reported to have the most sophisticated system, I have spoken to foreigners from other parties who come and visit the DA, who say their analysis is quite sophisticated but you don’t get that sense from other parties. So the DA has that reputation of having a vigorous research department but those results are kept very quiet because in every poll we have seen indicates the DA is going to struggle.

“The only thing that can save them is high turn-out from their supporters and relatively low turn-out or fractioning within ANC support.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga, said even with the growing popularity around the significance of election polling, their results tend to have little influence over voter behaviour.

“The reality is that most of the time, the polls get it wrong, people are very complicated, people don’t usually do something because they are expected to do it. So most of the time they don’t really change the views of the voters,” he said.

“The only people who look at polls are researchers, not voters, a voter goes out there, looks at a poster that says ‘Son of the Soil’ or one with a very simple message, one where a party says why they are distinct and that is it. They don’t look at polls and they don’t do complex calculations when they vote,” Mathekga said.