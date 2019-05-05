Cape Town - In the Western Cape, like elsewhere in the country, lack of housing is a crisis with no apparent solution in sight. As the demand grows so does the impatience of those on long waiting lists. Many of these voters say they will no longer be swayed by empty promises without title deeds.

Earlier this year, the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements pinned the housing waiting list for the province at 540779 with around 70177 of those on the list being backyard dwellers.

Election fever has hit the country over the past few months along with a stack of promises from different political parties on how each of them will tackle the housing backlog. But residents say they have reached their limit and are tired of patiently waiting.

This is the sentiment of the community of Mpetha Square in Nyanga.

The promise of houses has been a dream they have seen crumble before their eyes. Not once, but twice.

In 2004 the City of Cape Town and the Department of Human Settlement set out to build 58 houses in the area to tackle the ever increasing shacks.

But disputes with backyarders, who wanted to be included as beneficiaries, halted the project that was near completion and no one could move into the homes.

By 2011, the houses were still unoccupied and were vandalised with thieves stealing windows, door frames and the roof sheets.

The department sited costs to fix the damage at about R340000.

Ten years later, the standing committee on human settlements requested a report on the project and visited the area.

In its report, signed by the committee’s chairperson, Mathlodi Maseko, the committee said the contractor appointed by the Housing Support Organisation built the houses without authorisation from the department or the city council, on land that had not been serviced.

There were no water or sewage connections.

By then, the houses had been occupied by residents who were angry and tired of waiting so they moved into houses without roofs, windows, basins, toilets or at times, roofs.

Years after the houses were constructed, the houses were fixed and its occupants given the keys.

But a few metres away is another housing project of 28 houses which were built a few years after the first project which has the same problems.

Some of these structures only have the foundation and four walls.

Graffiti and soot marks cover the walls of these abandoned structures.

Community committee organiser, Monwabisi Tsholoba, said unfinished houses have become a haven for drug usage and criminals.

“People get raped here and drug addicts come here to smoke. If you walk past here in the morning you see school children loitering, smoking cigarettes and getting up to no good,” he said.

“Seeing these houses crumble before us while we are living in rotting shacks is very painful for us.

“I moved to Cape Town in 1994 and have been living in a shack for 25-years waiting on government, any government to fulfil their promise.

“Many of us have gotten to a point where we no longer believe in any more of these promises.

“Even with those first houses, all of those problems could have been solved if people were spoken to properly first.

“We watched those houses crumble and now history is repeating itself with these ones.”

For Zanethemba Mbusi, who has been waiting for 17 years for a house, all he wants is a home for his family.

The 48 year old’s house was meant to be among the 58 but was never built because his site was invaded by a backyard dweller that refused to move.

“He won’t move without being allocated a house, I have gone to the city and the police to ask for help but nothing has happened so far,” he said.

“It is painful living like this; these houses are meant to be a second chance for us. We don’t want promises, we want the keys and title deeds to our homes.” Mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said plans were being put in place to address the situation.

He and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and other stakeholders visited the area on Friday.

This year the city council committed R2billion for housing development and another R4bn for the upgrading of informal settlements from its budget.

“The development is being handled by both the city and province because more money is going to be needed for the project,” he said.

“We will send a team of project managers to the area this week so that they can do an assessment and give us a report.”



