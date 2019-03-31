Sanya Island. Picture: Wendyl Martin.

Beijing - Nestled at the southernmost part of the People’s Republic of China is the town of Sanya, on the island of Hainan. To the west, and across a wide strait, is Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.

It’s the Boao Forum for Asia, and we are deep in the South China Sea for a series of events and engagements.

The island doesn’t seem very busy.

Our sun-tanned local tour guide, Kevin, tells us to take a deep breath and to take in the fresh air.

There are only about 700000 people in Sanya, a far cry from the millions that inhabit smoggy Beijing.

Once a fishing economy, much was said at this year’s Two Sessions (the opening of China’s political season) about Hainan as a pilot Free Trade Zone, an area optimised for heightened international investment through liberal market conditions.

With gleaming skyscrapers offering luxury accommodation, Sanya is open for a tourist business, as Chinese tourists flock to the tropical island for a break from the grind of the mainland.

While the residents of Sanya entertain tourists with elements from the Li, Miao and Hui culture, the Hainan Tropical Ocean University (HTOU) is educating hundreds of students - both Chinese and foreign.

This is our last stop on our tour of Sanya and its surrounding areas, and probably the most touching.

Our group is sitting in a conference room facing university officials.

In a corner sits a group of African university students. Among them is the inspiring Ivonilde Oliviera.

She is among a group of 11 students who left the islands of Cape Verde (or Cabo Verde as they would prefer) to come to Sanya to study, as part of an agreement between their government and HTOU.

The Cape Verdeans are among 43 African students, who are among 91 international students.

Deputy dean of the school of international education Niu Jian tells us they will be welcoming students from Ghana soon, which will add to the African and international student body at the university.

Oliviera, 22, introduces herself confidently in Chinese. She is an environmental engineering student at HTOU and shows much ambition beyond her time in China.

One among us raises the issue of the African brain drain, a real problem.

We all know students who go overseas to study but never return with their achieved skill set to assist their countrymen and women.

The temptation to find work overseas and to settle there for a “better life” is too great.

“Since ever, I want to create my own opportunities, I don’t want to go home and find another job. I want to bring changes. To do this, I need ideas, money and knowledge,” she said.

The young woman is determined to help her country in some way.

“We have a big problem in Cape Verde; people work less than they should.

“We need to upgrade our public service, and we need young people with ideas, people who can create new things. People want to graduate and find a job; they don’t want to create.”

Others, she says, go abroad to live better lifestyles, and return to Cape Verde when they are old.

“When I came here to China in the beginning, my aim was to come here and just go after my graduation.

“Maybe study a Master’s degree and then just go back. When I went to my country in 2017, I saw the system was not well. There are a lot of changes to make there. Some people can change those things for the better.

“For us who are coming abroad, we have the opportunity to bring new things, to bring new ideas.

“I want to take the most from China and apply it in my country.”

It must be a lonely experience, being on a small campus on an island at the far-end of China. There are few people who look or speak like you, and there is little to do that is familiar.

Yet the Cape Verdeans on the campus have each other. They say the island lifestyle and weather brings some homesickness relief. Oliviera seems to have adapted well. Dean Jiu points out she’s a singer and dancer.

She tells us later that she participated in a Chinese cultural event where she danced, spoke and sang in Chinese.

* Wendyl Martin is a participant in this year’s China Africa Press Centre