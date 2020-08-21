Absolutely Fabulous Drag show to wow online

Grab your stockings and fifty shades of lipstick as South Africans can enjoy an abridged performance of the Cape Town Absolutely Fabulous Drag show.

The production of archived footage from previous years’ shows will be available to watch for free until August 24. The event forms part of the Artscape Theatre’s Women’s Humanities Festival, currently underway until August 31.

According to show director Basil Appollis, he didn’t expect the recordings to be shared with audiences. “It was always on the backburner,” he said. “We record for archival purposes every year. But with the version that I looked at, I thought ‘that’s not bad at all’. It may have been filmed with less cameras than I would have wanted, but it’s not bad at all. It’s a wonderful tribute to the LGBTQ community and it’s only right that we have this abridged version coming out.”

The show will feature performances by drag divas Vida Fantabisher, Kat Gilardi and Angel Lalamore, as well as Manila von Teez, runner-up in 2016’s SA’s Got Talent.

The show was choreographed by Nkosinathi Sangweni.