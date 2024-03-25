ACT scholarship programme open for applications

It’s all systems go as the Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) opens the stage for proposals by individuals to join the upcoming ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme (NSP) as programme facilitators or mentors. The ACT seeks programme personnel to support the NSP across four positions namely, a Visual and Digital Arts Mentor, a Performing Arts Assistant Mentor, a Stage Manager and an Artistic Director.

The ACT NSP is an undergraduate scholarship initiative designed to empower qualifying youth with opportunities to pursue tertiary education in visual and performing arts. The programme is beneficial to the current artist to equip the individual with the necessary skills to ensure sustainable career-acceleration, thus providing informative decision-making and workplace readiness in the cultural and creative industries. 2023 ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Performing arts winner Naledi Lebelo on stage. Picture: Supplied CEO of ACT, Jessica Denyschen said: “ACT is actively seeking dynamic individuals who are not only passionate about the arts but are also dedicated to the development, training, and mentorship of young artists.

“We are specifically looking for programme personnel who embody creative excellence in their respective fields and possess a knack for innovating with art forms and the application of digital or immersive technologies in performing and visual arts mediums. Crucial to our mission is the exploration of employability opportunities for young creatives. Our goal is to empower the next generation of talented artists through the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme and we are inviting high-performance artists to join us in making a lasting impact on the cultural and creative industries.” This year’s iteration of the programme promises to be fresh, unique, and impactful, comprising two components: the ‘ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme’ and the ‘ACT Nyoloha Training Programme’.

The programme previously offered solely a scholarship programme to equip youth with a tertiary education but this year; ACT expanded its offering to include the ACT Nyoloha Training Programme, which offers no-cost training to a select group of excellent artists who do not intend to pursue a formal tertiary education. The selected 15 candidates will engage in a three-month bi-weekly mentorship and training programme, conducted online on Saturdays. The programme includes online training, and mentorship with industry experts with a focus on discipline-specific knowledge and information. From left_Adjudicators Carmen Pretorius_Sam Lehoko_Clive Mathibe_Roseline Wilkens_ACT Nyoloha Programme Coordinator Angelinah Kemane. Picture: Supplied Applicants will need to submit proposals and other supporting documents such as a CV, portfolio of previous works, and reference letters to apply, depending on the vacant position that they are applying for.