Actor Irshaad Ally ruffles feathers with his controversial debut song

Known for his role of Rhafiek Samsodien in the soapie “Suidooster”, the powerhouse actor Irshaad Ally is giving music a shot with his debut song “Tien Kadokkies”. Irshaad, who had lead roles in various award wining films including “Four Corners”, “Nommer 37”, “Death of a Whistle Blower” and more, said he knows his song might ruffle some feathers but his willing to take the risk after five years since he wrote the song.

“The song speaks of a childhood game we used to play, you’d get ten fist hits to your shoulder when you got something wrong. You would accept this ten hard hits to your shoulder as the punishment from your friends.” Irshaad Ally. Picture: Supplied “Referring to this song specifically, it’s like being a person of colour, constantly getting this tien kadokkies, but we don’t know why. We’re getting a hiding and we don’t know why. “I have spoken to various brown people who would softly complain about how we have to work extra hard for any level but nobody ever talks about it openly. Our circumstances as people of colour, are part of the tien kadokkies we are receiving.” “The song came about, five years ago, the song just came to me during Ramadaan and I knew I had to write this down and it stayed with me and then after Ramadaan I dived back into this song because I just couldn’t let this song go.

Tien Kadokkies music video. Picture: Supplied While many fans or viewers are used to seeing Irshaad play a villain in South African films and soapies, he says he hopes to change the narrative through his music. “I was always the poetry writer as a kid, so this wasn’t difficult. I’m a former drug addict, my brother and I used to do drugs together and rhyme together. He is nearly 60 now and he is still on drugs, and loves to recite his poems to people even though he is high as a kite.” Irshaad, 45, grew up in Hanover Park, but lives in Athlone.

The dad of two told Weekend Argus that he wants to inspire people of colour to be more vocal and ask more questions. Irshaad Ally on music video set. Picture: Supplied “I made the music video over a year ago and wrote the song five years ago, I am releasing the song on Reconcilliation Day (December 16). I delayed the process because I’ve been putting it off because was afraid I was going to ruffle feathers, tackling the issues I talk about in this song, but I feel like now is the time.” “The story line is around how we take the measures of doing the right things in the world, we are asking the question ‘are there still prejudices against us?’, we are not saying its true, we are just asking the question.”

“The other day I went into Hanover Park and there was a man shot dead, and here in this community we see it daily. I asked my nephew who lives there, how he felt about a man laying dead about 100 meters away from him, he shrugged his shoulders and said ‘what am I supposed to do’. “ I am here to say people need ask questions, why are we the way we are, I think that’s how you start getting to a point of maybe getting to fix the problem, the dead man laying in the street is just one thing, there are many questions we need to ask. The message of this song is to ask questions, come to an understanding and maybe a solution too.” The music video ‘Tien Kadokkies’, is directed by Kaylene Sauls and produced by Daryl Loxton.