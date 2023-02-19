Actor Riaan Visman gushes about his role in ‘The Woman King’

Cape Town actor Riaan Visman is still on a high since the wide success of “The Woman King” where he starred alongside awarding-winning actress Viola Davis. While the film has bagged several awards and nominations during this year’s awards cycles, the snub from the Oscars, due to take place next month, has been widely criticised.

But for Visman, the experience has left a lasting. Visman was among a number of South African actors who featured in the movie, including Thuso Mbedu, Masali Baduza, Seputla Sebogodi, Thando Dlomo, Makgotso Monyemorathoe and Siv Ngesi. Visman portrayed the character of Tanonu, the adviser and confidant of King Ghezo as well as guardian of all his wives.

“A stately man, with no expression on his face,” said Visman. “The Woman King” tells the story of the Agojie, the all-women unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. He described the moment film’s director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, introduced him to Davis as “unforgettable”.

After a few days of working together, Visman walked past Davis and her team on the way to the set. According to Visman she mockingly shouted: “Tanonu, you are the Woman King. It’s in that walk of yours.” “My mouth dropped open. Her first words to me were, ‘You are as beautiful in real life as on screen. What an honour to meet you.’ Trembling with excitement, I replied ‘The honour is mine. It's a privilege to be able to work with you.” Visman said he burst out laughing and shouted back: “Maybe I am the secret woman of the king.”

Visman said it was an honour and privilege to be able to work with Davis. “Her dedication and professionalism (came out) in her performance. It’s as if she undergoes a metamorphosis every time she is in front of the camera. Riaan Visman alongside fellow South African actor Seputla Sebogodi on the set of The Woman King. Picture: Suplied. “She taught me that through preparation, dedication and focus you bring out the honest person in the character. You give life to the character. And every time before I left my house on the way to the set, I underwent a metamorphosis.”

Visman grew up in Oudtshoorn with parents who were storytellers and inspired his love for the arts. “My parents were storytellers. They always made fun of their poverty. They were always the storytellers at parties. It was a way for them to deal with the challenges life threw at them.” Ngesi shared Visman’s sentiments.

He played the character of the Migan, the king’s adviser and the male counterpart to Viola Davis’s Nanisca, the Miganon. Ngesi’s character leads the male army. “It was very special to me. He (the character) started out being against the women and at the end became an ally.” Ngesi said he prepared for the role by going to the gym non-stop.

“I had fighting choreography for six days. Most difficult preparation I have ever had for any production.” Siv Ngesi on the set of “The Woman King” with John Boyega, who played the role of the king. Picture: Supplied Ngesi said he too was honoured to share the set with Davis. “She is a very hard-working, humble and old-school person. It felt like it was someone’s mother. She went through everything with us.

“We all went to hang out at her place for lunch and she even said if I’m ever on that side (of the world) that I should come and pay her a visit. That is how down-to-earth she is.” Ngesi dedicated this film to his late mother and all the other strong women out there. ”My mom died a few weeks before it came out. She was my Woman King, my biggest influencer and the most powerful woman I knew. Everyone should watch this film. South Africans should be proud, it’s incredible what we brought to life.”