Zip Zap is inviting you to their Winter Tots Camp that will take place at the Zip Zap Dome, situated in Cape Town next to the Artscape Theatre from next Monday to Friday. The Camp is a unique experience for kids aged 5 to 7 years. A jam-packed week with fun circus activities and interactive games will culminate in a live “Show & Tell” stage show on the last day. The kids will be the stars of the show, complete with costume, make-up and music.

The Camp is designed to introduce children to circus techniques through games and play in a safe space and receive encouragement in a non-competitive and nurturing environment. During the camp, children will create wonderful memories, make new friends, and experience a wide variety of circus skills from juggling to trapeze. Children at any level of physical development and skill are welcome. Collette van Aswegen, from the Zip Zap Circus, said that their Winter Tots Camp was a fun winter holiday programme.

“Winter Tots, a week of fun circus activities and interactive games for kids aged 5 to 7 years. Space is limited, so book today for either the full week or a drop-in class,” said Van Aswegen. It costs R920 per child and includes: • 5-day camp filled with circus activities and fun interactive games, under the guidance of qualified instructors.

• A hot chocolate/rooibos tea and a snack daily. • Participation in the “Show & Tell” performance at the end of the week, in costume and make-up. • A Zip Zap certificate of participation.

The Winter Tots Camp drop-in class costs R230 per child and includes: • Daily camp filled with circus activities and fun interactive games, under the guidance of qualified instructors. • A hot chocolate/rooibos tea and a snack per day.