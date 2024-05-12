All things Vaudeville for a weekend of fun entertainment

Cape Town - If you are one of those that hark back to the nostalgic and vintage, head on down to Langebaanweg on the West Coast for a weekend of Vaudeville filled with burlesque, cabaret, magic and comedy. Let's Carnivale, at The Barn at Schaftplaas, invites you to a weekend of unparalleled entertainment, headlined by the charismatic Irit Noble and featuring a stellar cast of performers. From aerial acrobatics to fiery feats, sultry burlesque, dazzling cabaret, uproarious comedy, and enchanting magic, Let's Carnivale promises a spectacle like no other!

Irit Noble. Vaudeville, a popular form of entertainment in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, featured a variety of acts, including comedy, magic, music, dance, and more, appealing to audiences of all ages and tastes. Let's Carnivale celebrates this rich tradition with an eclectic line-up of performers, each bringing their own unique flair to the stage. At the helm of Let's Carnivale is producer Abbi Masters, a visionary in the world of entertainment. Masters, known for her keen eye for talent and her ability to curate unforgettable experiences, has spared no effort in ensuring that Let's Carnivale exceeds all expectations. With a passion for bringing diverse acts to the stage and a commitment to creating magical moments for audiences, Masters will transform The Barn at Schaftplaas into a haven of vintage glamour and excitement.

"This isn't just a show; it's an experience," Abbi declares. "We're bringing the vibrancy and excitement of urban culture to the heart of the countryside. The whimsical weekend promises to be an unforgettable journey into the world of vintage carnival vibes. "We are honoured to have Irit Noble headlining Let's Carnivale," said Masters. "Her return to the stage is a momentous occasion, and we couldn't be more excited. This show will be making history, and we encourage everyone not to miss out on one of the most anticipated shows of the year!"

Regardt the magician will be one of the participants. "I am thrilled to be back doing what I love most – entertaining audiences and bringing joy to people's lives," said Noble. "Let's Carnivale is my breakout role of 2024, and I can't wait to share it with the world." Let's Carnivale: A Vaudeville Variety Show presents an extraordinary ensemble of talent, showcasing a diverse array of performers who promise to captivate audiences throughout the night. Prepare to be mesmerised by Regardt the magician, whose mind-bending illusions will leave spectators spellbound.

Scar-Lit Hearts will take you on a journey through the air with her breathtaking aerial act. Lady Magnolia, South Africa's burlesque trailblazer, will ignite the stage with her sultry bellydance/burlesque fusion act, while Dez Days dazzles with her fiery performance as a skilled fire artist. Adding a dash of glamour and allure to the proceedings, are the captivating burlesque performers Penny Pin-up and Miss Holly Berry, ensuring a night filled with wonder, excitement. Tickets are now available from Quicket, prices ranging from R400 to R750 (excl accommodation.)