Multi-talented singer and songwriter Amanda Black has a brand new single.
The people of Mzanzi expressed their excitement. The single, Nguwe, will be dropping this Friday.
Black announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday. The artist kept the announcement short and sweet. Her post read: “This Friday!!! Finally. Pre add/save #Nguwe.” The post also included a link to the song.
This Friday!!! Finally💚![CDATA[]]>💫— MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) March 15, 2023
17-03-23
Pre add/save #Nguwe 👇![CDATA[]]>🏿![CDATA[]]>💃![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>💃![CDATA[]]>🏾https://t.co/TWRkqDZdne pic.twitter.com/1okrgyiQfD
Fans were quick to respond and remind South Africans that Amanda empowered thenation with her album Power which was released in 2019.
It is our National Duty to support Amanda Black the same way she always supports us by being vocal about our everyday struggles no matter how uncomfortable they are...— oros (@ross_rori) March 15, 2023
Certified Queen.
@_itskayboo just dropped a swift reminder:
Music just took a great turn 🙌![CDATA[]]>🫶![CDATA[]]>🏼 song titled #Nguwe will be released on Friday 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥— Kgaugelo (@_itskayboo) March 15, 2023
Be sure to Pre-save: https://t.co/2p60Uw6kPL pic.twitter.com/X2qgnjvIxJ
Efkay Lele Legodi |Official was of the opinion that Amanda deserves all the support.
Amanda Black does not have to pay for her music to be promoted on social media. That one is our national treasure, whatever she does we must listen because her voice is Golden.🎶![CDATA[]]>💯♥️— Efkay Lele Legodi |Official 🥶 (@lele_efkay) March 15, 2023
I'd feel bad if I take money from her for a promo🤲![CDATA[]]>🏽 pic.twitter.com/dtx2KfyQRW
Other users expressed their certainty that Nguwe will be a smash hit.
We getting new music from Amanda Black , a smash hit is incoming! #Nguwe pic.twitter.com/4J7NB1oJmJ— above the average (@GeorgeBeatsSA) March 15, 2023
@Its_CeeyahBee quipped in.
Finally we get to feast on new music by Amanda Black. I missed hearing her music, I know she won’t disappoint #Nguwe— Ceeyah (@Its_CeeyahBee) March 15, 2023
Nguwe will be released by Sony Music and can be pre-added and saved to Spotify and Apple Music.
Weekend Argus