Amanda Black’ has a new single

Published 6h ago

Multi-talented singer and songwriter Amanda Black has a brand new single.

The people of Mzanzi expressed their excitement. The single, Nguwe, will be dropping this Friday.

Black announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday. The artist kept the announcement short and sweet. Her post read: “This Friday!!! Finally. Pre add/save #Nguwe.” The post also included a link to the song.

Fans were quick to respond and remind South Africans that Amanda empowered thenation with her album Power which was released in 2019.

@_itskayboo just dropped a swift reminder:

Efkay Lele Legodi |Official was of the opinion that Amanda deserves all the support.

Other users expressed their certainty that Nguwe will be a smash hit.

@Its_CeeyahBee quipped in.

Nguwe will be released by Sony Music and can be pre-added and saved to Spotify and Apple Music.

Weekend Argus

