The people of Mzanzi expressed their excitement. The single, Nguwe, will be dropping this Friday.

Black announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday. The artist kept the announcement short and sweet. Her post read: “This Friday!!! Finally. Pre add/save #Nguwe.” The post also included a link to the song.

Fans were quick to respond and remind South Africans that Amanda empowered thenation with her album Power which was released in 2019.

It is our National Duty to support Amanda Black the same way she always supports us by being vocal about our everyday struggles no matter how uncomfortable they are...

Certified Queen. — oros (@ross_rori) March 15, 2023

@_itskayboo just dropped a swift reminder: