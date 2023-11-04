“AmaSaxo” a Saxophone inspired sound to rock Cape Town

Much loved musician and saxophone player, George Sax returns from an international tour in Spain, Ibiza and promises to serenade Cape Town with a new sound in his repertoire. Sax, who is lauded around the world and has worked with some of the world's most celebrated musicians, has been serenading guests at Kloof street hotel every Friday evening and will continue with his new sound.

“I play every Friday between 18:00 and 21:30 pm. My new sound will be drawn from elements of the 10 day film festival I was invited to in Spain, which saw many of the films playing there nominated for films in Hollywood. “The sound will be a mix of african jazz and caribbean infusion, a Caribbean project. I plan to also introduce a new sound, “AmaSaxo” inspired by the name “Amapiano”, but this time a sound influenced by saxophone. “I have a booked gig scheduled for this festive season around Cape Town, and will be introducing this new sound,” he said.

Sax will be playing at the Cape to Cuba on new years eve in what he promises will be a memorable musical experience. Sax has also secured another residency in one of Cape Town’s establishments and will be collaborating with a number of deep house DJs. George Sax. Picture: SUPPLIED “Deep house music has a special place in the lives of Capetonians, I will be ensuring that this sound is fully enjoyed in some of my upcoming music,” he said. Raymond Goncalves, the chief operating officer at Lion roars hotels and lodges said kloof street hotel has been working with Sax and has seen the benefits of working with local artists such as him.

“George has a slot on Friday and has brought an African and jazz sound in which our international audiences enjoy. Promoting local artists has brought an increase in our revenue on those particular nights. It has been a pleasure to see how investing in local artists can be a profitable experience,” he said. Julio Sigas, popularly known for playing bass guitar for much loved South African group, Freshly ground forms part of Sax’s band and said working with Sax has been an enriching experience. “I play guitar and bass. I have known camarada (comrade) George for almost 3 years, that's the time he invited me to join him in some of his different projects in which he was DJing, and also blowing his soulful horn over a selection of tracks.