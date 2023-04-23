Former Miss South Africa, philanthropist and successful businesswoman Amy Kleinhans-Curd has returned to the spotlight in the latest instalment of “The Real Housewives”. The ageless beauty was among the cast of “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande”, which aired this week.

Kleinhans-Curd joined housewives Mariska Thorpe, Karen Schwendtke, Candice Bester, Michelle van Zyl and Anita Lloyd, who opened the doors to their luxurious houses this week to viewers and let them into their personal and professional lives. The show focuses on a group of affluent women residing in a particular city from Beverly Hills, to Cape Town, Pretoria and now the Cape Winelands. Kleinhans-Curd became one of the country’s sweethearts when she was crowned the first woman of colour to win Miss South Africa in 1992. At the exclusive premiere, Kleinhans-Curd enticed the viewers by saying everyone has a “katterige” (bitchy) side, a reference to the housewives’ competitiveness, which simmers below the surface but has led to epic catfights in some of the show’s other spin-offs.

Kleinhans-Curd said when the producers approached her, she thought it would be fun. “I have enjoyed meeting new friends. These amazing women I shared a space with have gifted me with many laughs and memories I will treasure. The film crew have been so amazing and motivational every step of the way. I was taught patience and that there is more to life than that which meets the eye,” she told the “Weekend Argus”. Amy Kleinhans-Curd. Picture: Supplied Kleinhans-Curd said she had been blessed with a sound support system and family. “I am excited to share what my life looks like from the inside and happy to introduce people to Amelia,” her birth name.

She revealed during the first episode that she was planning to reintroduce herself as Amelia. Kleinhans-Curd has worked and grown her brand over time. But, she said in a fast-paced world, true power was being authentic. “I believe that we evolve as humans, with the new generations stepping in, it is so important, more than ever, to show up authentic and to stay true to who you are.” She added she also surrounds herself with people with a progressive and open-minded approach to life. “And I believe that this is where the essence of growth lies – to learn something new every day and to expand vastly on one’s perspective.”