Cantona James was identified as the Most Promising Student at the 2020 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards – a big accolade at the time for the young star in the making. But this was just the beginning of great things to come. Three years later, he attended the prestigious Canneseries Awards in Cannes as a nominee for the series “Spinners”.

“Spinners” is the first African series ever selected in competition at Canneseries. The series follows Ethan, a 17-year-old driver working for a local gang. Increasingly disgusted with gang life, Ethan discovers a possible way out via spinning, an extreme motorsport where he can put his driving skills to better use. But a looming gang war jeopardises his hope. The actor is still in awe after attending the festival earlier in April. James said it was an absolute honour to partake in something that showcased Cape Town and South Africa. “It was an absolutely great experience as not only a young actor, but a young coloured male, to tell the story of so many of our people. And to receive such great feedback was the cherry on top of the cream cake.” James said “Spinners” was entered from a selection of more than 300 series. When he received the news that “Spinners” was nominated, it was as if everything came to a standstill. “This was one of those occurrences that I haven’t even dreamt or thought of. This is one of the most iconic festivals and to have been there to tell our stories was a life-changing moment. It reminded me of how big I used to dream and it set me right back on course.”

James said his character in “Spinners”, Ethan (lead), is a good kid born on the wrong side in Cape Town’s slums, where local gangs make the law. He is soon left with no choice but to work for one of them to support himself and his younger brother. Cantona wants to use his acting to tell untold stories. Picture: Supplied “It is the story of so many young boys. He gets caught in a web of crime, he discovers he has an incredible talent for spinning, an exciting and extreme motorsport. Could this be his way out from the violent criminal life that seems to be the only option to survive in his neighbourhood? Unfortunately, as we all have come to learn, it is much easier to join a gang than it is to leave one,” he shared. James is still buzzing after the Canneseries festival, but is back in Cape Town and working. He is busy with a Showmax series, “Trompoppies”, and “Arendsvlei”. He will soon be seen at the Suidoosterfees where he will have a 10-minute show called “Stemme” (voices). “Preparing for the show has reminded me of my deep love for theatre. It is reminding me of where everything started.”

The young actor said he was driven by the need to be better in everything he does. “I want to tell stories that were never told. And also the stories that have been told, I want to tell them differently. There are so many more ways and techniques to tell stories to make an impact. Through my art I want to be a voice for people who do not have a voice.” James encouraged people to not aim for the sky as it is never the limit. He explained why: “Aim higher – if you succeed you land among the stars, and if you fail you can always fall in the comfort of the clouds. And remember there is nothing wrong with falling and hitting rock bottom. Sometimes, it is the best place to be because the only way is up from there.” Albin Lewi, artistic director for Canneseries, said: “We are witnessing a growth of African productions and are being approached by more and more producers, creators and distributors dedicated to the African content.