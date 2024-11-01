Cape Town - Music enthusiasts and avid concertgoers living in Mamre near Atlantis on the West Coast are in for a treat, as the Artscape is heading to the rural community of Mamre for its annual Rural Outreach Concerts. The Artscape’s Rural Outreach programme is an initiative that seeks to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities by bringing world-class artistic performances to areas that do not have regular access to such events.

The Mamre edition of the concerts will be held at Mamre Primary School on October 31 and November 1, 2024, and will allow concertgoers to experience high-quality performing arts in the rural setting, creating opportunities for cultural enrichment and celebrating local talent. According to the Artscape, the lineup for this year’s outreach concerts boasts incredible talent from various disciplines, that will dazzle the crowd through a mix of ballet, jazz, contemporary dance, opera, and more. The concerts will feature performances from the Cape Town City Ballet, Jazzart Dance Theatre, jazz singer Ncedeka aka N-The Queen, Afrikaaps hip-hop artist Jitsvinger aka Quinton Goliath, including opera singers Janel Speelman and Sipho Qabithole, with Stefan Lombard as musical director.

Ncedeka (N-The Queen) belts out one of her jazz tunes to the delight of learners at Kunstetreffers. In her spare time works as an usher at Artscape thus the cultural institution empowers ad-hoc staff to fulfil there artistic ambition by giving them opportunities to perform. In addition, the event will also showcase local talent from Mamre and Atlantis including the Smile Production Band whose members have spread their international wings too as well as wheelchair-bound contemporary singer Nikita Scott. Commenting on the upcoming concerts Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux said as the country celebrates 30 years of democracy it was befitting to note that the theatre’s Rural Outreach project was conceptualised as a conduit to implement our constitution. She said: “By using theatre as a tool we enhance social cohesion, dialogue with communities and how we best utilise the arts as a vehicle for inclusivity of all communities, irrespective of language, religion, race or gender.”

Sipho Qabithole in operatic tenor voice with the renowned soprano Janel Speelman brought the house down as learners were vowed with some opera sounds as part of Kunstetreffers. Sipho in his spare time works as an usher at Artscape thus the cultural institution empowers ad-hoc staff to fulfil there artistic ambition by giving them opportunities to perform. “It remains one of my calendar highlights to see faces light up and hear the uproarious applause as learners and adults experience the absolute magic of professional theatre for the first time. “Join us for a celebration of the arts that connect rural communities with the magic of performance while supporting a great cause.” While the day concerts will be free for local schools in the area the performance on Friday, November 1, at 8 pm will be open to the public and tickets will be sold to benefit Lief en Leed, a local non-profit organisation run by persons with disabilities for persons living with disabilities.

Lief en Leed chairperson Michael September said the funds would the organisation’s vision for a Centre for Excellence, resources and opportunities for the broader Mamre community. TDC is a local dance group from Mamre. They were thrilled to perform at Kunstetreffers and the opportunity to perform on a professional stage with all the lights, sound, camera and action that Artscape brought to this community September said: “Lief and Leed has been a pillar of support in Mamre for over 20 years, dedicated to empowering people with disabilities. We recently signed a lease agreement with the Mamre CPA for three hectares of land at the entrance of Mamre. This Centre will foster inclusion, creativity, and empowerment for all residents.” For ticket bookings and more information, please visit our website www.artscape.co.za or contact Simone Heradien: Artscape Senior Manager: Communication and Brand Management: [email protected].