Atlantic Starr concert to rock the Mother City

The iconic Atlantic Starr rhythm and blues band, based in White Plains, New York, are set to wow Cape Town. Come September 28, the Grand Arena in GrandWest will be buzzing with fans who are already hyped to sing along to hits such as Always, Secret Lovers, Circles, Masterpiece, My First Love, Send for Me, Am I Dreaming and more.

With 14 albums under their belt, band mates Wayne Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Shammah Carter and Melessa Pierce said they are amped to be performing and, to top it, the Weekend Argus, Daily Voice and Cape Argus are proud media partners alongside KykNET & Kie channel 145, radio partner Heart 104.9FM and Frequent Traveller. The American band, which started in the 1970s, has undergone several changes through the years, with some members leaving to follow solo careers. During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Atlantic Starr scored several hits on the R&B charts. However, a significant crossover into the pop charts did not come until halfway into the 1980s, with the release of their album As the Band Turns with A&M Records and the single Secret Lovers.

From nine members, the band later scaled down to a quintet with only the three Lewis brothers, David, Wayne and Jonathan, as well as Barbara Weathers and Joseph Phillips. Jonathan Lewis said: “The last time we played in Cape Town was 36 years ago. We’ve heard from fans who have been to Cape Town that our music has been passed down from generation to generation. We can’t wait. “We’re coming in hot with soul and R&B for a great night out.”

With a string of chart-topping hits and a reputation for delivering unforgettable performances, Atlantic Starr have solidified their place as one of the most influential groups in R&B history. Atlantic Starr have released a number of classic albums, including Radiant, Brilliance and All in the Name of Love, which features chart-topping singles such as Secret Lovers, Always and Masterpiece. The group’s contributions to R&B music have earned them a dedicated fan base and a reputation as one of the most influential groups of their era.

Their latest album, Metamorphosis, was released in 2017 and their timeless music continues to be a much-loved asset on the Cape Flats. Lewis said: “Cape Town is special in so many ways and we know how well liked we are, so we are so excited to come back and have a joyful evening with our fans.” From the concert promoters who brought Shakatak & Robin S to Cape Town in 2023 and Peaches & Herb in June 2024, SMH are bringing the hit-makers to Cape Town for this once-off concert.