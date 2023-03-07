Award-winning Faniswa Yisa takes charge of Baxter Masambe Theatre

Award-winning actress Faniswa Yisa is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work as the new curator of the Baxter Masambe Theatre. Yisa officially stepped into the role on March 1 and said she cannot wait to start engaging with artists and encouraging them to reach out and work with the theatre.

Yisa, who has had a long relationship with the Baxter as an actor, director and producer, said the organisation has always felt like a second home for her. “I feel welcome here, so I’m excited and nervous, of course, in this new role and joining this creative family.” The UCT Drama School graduate said that she was looking froward to learning, experimenting and sharing ideas to find innovative ways of storytelling.

“Whether through creative workshops, encouraging discussions and debates or simply as a rehearsal space, we would like to invite artists to engage with me and let’s make magic happen. “I am excited and invigorated to create a vibrant cultural hub for artists in all genres. It’s an affordable and accessible space for them to experiment, play, share concepts and ideas and to collaborate,” she said. Yisa was part of The Mothertongue Project, where she co-created and performed in productions such as “Beading my Soul”, “Uhambo” and “The Space of Dreams”, and in 2003 she did a residency in India.