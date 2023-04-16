Award-winning Mitchells Plain actor jack of all trades

When Carlo Daniels, 35, was performing for his family on the steps of their Mitchells Plain home he never imagined that twenty years later he win an award for his exceptional acting.

Daniels has scooped up numerous accolades including the Kanna and Fiesta awards for best supporting act in “Ek, Anna van Wyk”, and he won two Fleur Du Cap Theatre awards in the category Best New Director for his production “No Complaints – New Day, New Dawn” and Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play in “The Unlikely Secret Agent”. Daniels can act, sing, dance and he has added writing to his résumé. He trained with Mark Fleishman and Jennie Reznek at the Magnet Theatre. He has worked with industry giants such as David Kramer, Basil Appollis and Fred Abrahamse. Daniels shared that singing, acting and dancing was always something that came naturally. “A blessing from God. It has always just been a part of me. The older I got, it took over more and more. Since my matric year I worked at Madame Zingara and performed full time as a professional. In short, the bug bit when I was born.”

Daniels admits that he has had to choose between the arts and soccer. “My other dream was to become a professional soccer player. I even did trials for Ajax Cape Town and came quite far. I was always a very physical and athletic person. Anything to do with my body is a strength.” Up until the age of 14, he had to make a decision because the pressure of both became too much. “I chose the arts and today I am happy with the choice I made. When I think about it now, I didn't choose the arts, the arts chose me.” Daniels said that he did not have much while growing up and has always had to work with what he was given. “I couldn’t ask my parents for acting or piano lessons - I had to train myself”. After school there was no money for him to study drama. “Luckily I did a lot of productions and as the years went on I did more. My foot was in the door.” It was only later in his career that Daniels joined a drama school.

The award-winning artist said after the KKNK, which took place from the 1st - 9 April in Oudtshoorn, he will be preparing for the Suidoosterfees and then get ready for more theatre at the Baxter. “We have a run for The Life and Times of Michael K at the Baxter and then we’re touring to Europe with this production . I cannot wait!” Daniels added that it is a tough industry especially as a youngster try to get a break. “Everyone has a different path. Listen and trust your intuition. Don't give up. And in those times when things get too overwhelming, know that your breakthrough is on the way. When things go wrong in your life, find the silence in yourself. Listen to yourself, pray and take things from it.” Carlo Daniels and Athina Jansen in the series Mooiweer en Warm. Picture: Supplied Athina Jansen, who recently played opposite Daniels in the series “Mooi Weer en Warm”, said Daniels was an incredibly talented actor and loyal to the process. “Right after he received his Kanna for Best Supporting Actor, I heard he was going to play the role of Ruben. I was excited, but also nervous. Carlo made the whole process feel so comfortable. I could feed off his energy, play and commitment and give my best.”