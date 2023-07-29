Looking ahead to August’s movie-release calendar, the schedule is packed with fun, family-friendly films. Below is the best kids’ movies coming out in August , listed in the order in which they’re going to be released:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, is coming out in theatres on August 2. After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Harold and the Purple Crayon, coming out in cinemas on August 2.

Harold embarks on a magical quest with the help of his purple crayon. Go West, is coming out in cinemas on August 11. The movie tells the tale of two sisters travelling the Oregon Trail and the hardships they endure by travelling from Illinois to Oregon in the 1800s, during harsh winters, long roads and dangerous dangers. A combination of a crazy cast of characters, a long and arduous journey, filled with harsh elements and sickness and death. This family comedy adventure pits the fragile group of handcart travellers against each other, where they have to find common ground and come together to make it thousands of miles to find a place to call home.