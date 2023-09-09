Best kids movies you cannot miss this September

If you would rather sit at home in your pjs there are new movies scheduled to drop on streaming services, that you can watch from the comfort of your own home. Camp Hideout is coming out in theatres on September 15. The movie is a lot like a children’s version of Sister Act.

In the movie a troubled teen steals an important item from two big city goons and is forced to hide in a church summer camp where, not surprisingly, the goons track him down. He finds that he must protect his newfound friends at all costs. Christopher Lloyd, Corbin Bleu and Amanda Leighton star. The other movie that is coming out is Spy Kids on September 22. It is for the whole family to enjoy and it will be released on Netflix.

Director Robert Rodriguez returns to his Spy Kids franchise, this time with a set of new recruits in town. This time, Patty and Tony accidentally help a game developer get his hands on some dangerous tech, so they have to go into spy mode to save their parents and the world. And its’ a family affair behind the camera too, as Rodriguez wrote the movie with one son, Racer Max and another (Rebel) wrote the film’s score.

The last movie is coming out on September 29. It is titled Paw Patrol and will be available on Paramount. A new breed of heroes hits the big screen in this feature-length movie featuring kids animated faves the PAW Patrol. When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the pups superpowers transforming them into The Mighty Pups.