‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier will be seen on TV screens until end of October

Following the death of 36-year-old actor, Bradley Olivier, fans will continue to see him on screens until the storyline changes.

His best friend and family spokesperson Solomon Cupido said Olivier’s death, at Life Flora Hospital, west of Johannesburg, had been peaceful. “Although Bradley’s life ended before his time, the time that he spent in our lives was memorable and filled with joy. Bradley lit up every room he entered, with his smile, laugh and incredible personality.“ Olivier made his TV debut on Villa Rosa in 2007 and later became involved in various productions on the big screen, stage and radio. He featured in series, telenovellas and soap operas.

He was a versatile actor who excelled in drama and comedy, and effortlessly commanded an audience with his work as an MC. Michelle Nortje, the publicity manager at “Binnelanders”, said the storyline of Danny, Olivier’s character, was active at the time of his death “and will be for a while”. “Because Binnelanders is filmed three months in advance, Danny will still be on air until the end of October.”

Nortje said the writers were working on changing the storyline. “No definitive decisions have been made yet. How the recording schedules and immediate scenes that Bradley had to film are adjusted is a priority at this stage.” Nortje said Olivier’s death has had a massive impact on the team.

“This is obviously a very difficult time for the entire ‘Binnelanders’ team. Bradley was much loved and his sudden passing hit everyone hard. But we are family and will carry each other through this.” Je-ani Swiegelaar, one of the cast members, said Olivier rocked the world and humanity with his presence. “You inspired us with your talent and you made us, who had the privilege to work with you and call you a friend, richer people.”

Another co-star and friend, Germandt Geldenhuys, said that when he had met Olivier at the Stark studios in Randburg, he could never have imagined that that slim, laughing, self-confident man would become his brother so quickly. He said: “Every day I could spend in your presence was a good day in my books. Every day, we could laugh together, plan together, plan together how we would one day spend our 'Lotto jackpots' – all that is over now, Brisky.” On July 19, Olivier’s family announced that he was on life support after being admitted to hospital days earlier.

A day later, they announced his death. He was buried on Saturday, July 22. Friends and family gathered at the Silverlakes Inn Farm Hotel to celebrate his life.