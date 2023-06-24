Canal Walk Theatre presents Alice in Wonderland

For almost 23 years the Canal Walk Theatre has been offering fun, laughter, joy and imagination to children in Cape Town. Take your family on a magical journey down the rabbit hole from June 24 until July 16 at Canal Walk with the Alice in Wonderland production.

Marcel Meyer, the director of the show said that their mission is to keep the classics alive for young people. Every winter they dramatise a classic piece of children’s literature for the stage at Canal Walk Theatre. Last year they presented Peter Pan, and this year Alice in Wonderland is told through song and dance with puppetry, fabulous sets and costumes. “A great hour or so to be spent in a magical world just to escape from load shedding, the winter blues and everything that’s getting everyone down,” said Meyer. He said that the show will remind people about what made them fall in love with the theatre for the first time when they were young.

Over 400 000 kids have enjoyed their first theatre experience at Canal Walk Theatre. Meyer said that proceeds from the production every year go to a children’s charity and this year they are supporting a foundation helping children with cancer. “It's not all about fun and entertainment, a part of your ticket money is going towards helping another young person. The whole initiative is about young people helping other young people,” added Meyer.