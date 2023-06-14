Cape actress Bianca Flanders launches new book accompanied by music track

Cape Town – In a country that is as beautifully diverse as South Africa, we need heroes that promote inclusivity and tolerance, kindness and joy and this was the inspiration behind both the character and Bianca Flanders’ book series, the Pumpkin range.

When asked to describe the main character of the books, Pumpkin Pie, Flanders opts for confident, brave, kind and curious. “These are just a few of the words that describe the funny, fun and feisty magic of Pumpkin Pie.” Flanders has successfully launched two books, Princess Pampoenpit and Pumpkin finds her Kindness, and is now launching her third book, Pumpkin Finds Her Beat on the 22nd of June.

Pumpkin Finds Her beat is launching is available online. According to Flanders, “Pumpkin Finds Her Beat” is a love letter to music and all of those who love it. “It's so interactive and requires the reader to get involved with the music.It's written in rhyme and comes with a full on 10 minute read-along-track! The book applies the principles of musical theory with literature- this helps to create the beat and the magic.” The first two Pumpkin books came with a very strong moral message and although this book has a message too, it is mostly just about having fun and the joy that music brings.

Music is the main theme in the book. “It’s also a metaphor for staying true to yourself, and sharing that truth with the world. So I guess self-love and acceptance would be another theme.” The music track that comes with the book (just scan the QR code inside) was written by Dean Balie and produced by Leon Ecroignard.

Flanders is also busy producing a children’s theatre show of the second Pumpkin Book, “Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness” which we will be touring in August. “We'll start with the Curro schools, as the project was funded by Curro, and I would love to add some public performances at a later stage. “All books are available at most bookstores as well as online.