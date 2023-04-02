TWO Cape Town tattooist are showing off their ink artistry at the South African International Tattoo Convention which returned to the Mother City this weekend.

The convention wraps up today (Sunday) after a three day run at The Lookout, V&A Waterfront - a week after its debut in Johannesburg. Ink enthusiasts gathered for as 140 tattooists from over 22 countries converged to display their skills. The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC) took place at The Lookout, V&A Waterfront, this weekend. Picture: Supplied Local artists, David Chastons and Caitlyn Long were among the group who showed off their creativity.

More on this Meet Cape Town’s travelling tattoo artist

Chastons shares a studio, 21 Arthurs, with a friend and fellow handpoke tattooer Richard Moir. “I have been working in tattoo studios for 21 years, but only tattooing for around 15 of those years. I got into the business after getting tattooed when I was 18 and then it just went from there,” he said. Chastons said the most exciting thing about his job was getting to meet new clients, the possibility of travel and making new friends. However, there were some challenges that came with the territory.

“Challenges can range from progressing and evolving as a tattooer, to a balance between life and work, to dealing with difficult customers,” he told Weekend Argus. Chastons said he looked forward to conventions and meeting other artists. “It’s always great to meet and network with new tattoo artists from around the world, to showcase the level of local tattooers and studios.

“Social media plays a huge part in showing what’s happening around the world at any time. But it’s also good to familiarise and involve yourself with local tattooers and studios close to you, to create a good community to help push the level of tattooing in our cities and country,” he added. Long, an artist at Cape Electric Tattoo, was fairly new to the industry but said she had worked hard to get her foot in the door. “I have been tattooing for roughly two years. I started as the shop manager at Cape Electric Tattoo in 2018 with no prospect of a tattoo apprenticeship, but I totally fell in love with tattooing and everything about it and I became passionate about the work.”

Long spent three years learning everything and observing her colleagues before she was offered an apprenticeship. Caitlyn Long is an artist at Cape Electric Tattoo who has been in the game for two years. Picture: Supplied. “The most exciting thing about my job is that no day is ever the same, nothing is predictable. I get to meet and engage with people from all parts of the world, and of course I get to do what I love everyday,” she said. Long said she was thrilled by the opportunity to meet other artists and be inspired by all that the convention offered.

Tattoo artist Calvin Steps and Nic Fury were at this year’s convention. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. This was her first convention as a tattooer, Long said, and she aimed to take full advantage of the opportunity to meet “all the awesome people that come to get tattooed.” Caitlyn Long said she looked forward to taking part in the convention as a fairly new artists in the industry. Picture: Supplied “Finding creativity and inspiration can sometimes be a challenge, and self doubt about your own creations is always in the back of your mind,” she said, adding that it was great to surround herself with others to draw inspiration. Spokesperson for the convention, Rachelle Crous, said their aim was to create a meeting place for the tattoo community to display their art.