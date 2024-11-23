Cape Ballet Africa finds a new home at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa

In an exciting development for the local performing arts scene, Cape Ballet Africa has announced its new long-term residence at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (SSISA), marking a significant milestone for the recently established company. Founded just eight months ago in March 2024, Cape Ballet Africa aims to bridge the worlds of dance and sports science, creating a vibrant nexus for artistic and athletic excellence.

The relocation is set to take place in February 2025, as the company transitions to its role as the resident ballet company of SSISA. This partnership not only underscores the importance of integrating physical science into the art of ballet but also promises to enhance the training, performance, and overall wellness of its dancers. Artistic Director Cape Ballet Africa Debbie Turner. Picture: Oscar O'Ryan Founder and Artistic Director of Cape Ballet Africa, Debbie Turner, expressed her excitement. “This collaboration allows us to explore innovative approaches in dance through scientific insights, ultimately enhancing our dancers' performance and well-being. We are thrilled to call SSISA our new home and to integrate a rigorous scientific perspective into our artistic practices.

"The SSISA, renowned for its commitment to sport and health, will provide state-of-the-art facilities and resources that benefit not only Cape Ballet Africa's performers but also the broader community. This unique synergy between sports science and the arts marks a pioneering initiative in South Africa, as the two disciplines come together to push the boundaries of creative expression." Since its inception, Cape Ballet Africa has quickly become a valuable addition to the South African cultural landscape, highlighting the rich and diverse talent within the nation. This new home will further enable the company's mission to cultivate both artistic and athletic prowess, and to inspire future generations of dancers. As they prepare for their exciting new chapter at SSISA, the entire community is buzzing with anticipation.