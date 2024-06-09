Cape bring Harold Pinter story to life in The Dumb Waiter

Award-winning actor and creative Brent Palmer stars in the upcoming Baxter Theatre production of The Dumb Waiter by Harold Pinter. The story is about the captivating world of two experienced hitmen waiting for their next assignment in what is thought to be an abandoned basement.

Palmer, who plays Ben, is joined by Jock Kleynhans who takes on the role of Gus. The duo take the audience on a journey through the early genius of one of the 20th century’s foremost playwrights for 10 performances only. The story follows Ben, the senior member in this operation and long-time partner of Gus, who waits patiently for orders to arrive from their boss.

Having always completed his assignments exactly the same as the last, Ben has never felt the need to deviate from what is expected of him. Gus on the other hand struggles to contain his sense of unease in this dimly lit room, and can’t help but question the powers that have placed them where they are. A repetitive sequence of waiting ensues, until the unexpected happens, and questions become more pointed and at times nearly nonsensical.

Brent Palmer and Jock Kleyhans in rehearsal. Picture: Supplied Aidan Scott makes his directorial debut in the production often called the greatest one-act show of our time. Scott, known for his dynamic performances, is currently playing Mozart in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus and has a rich history as a seasoned theatre actor. He has also worked in the UK in the smash-hit production of Don’t Make Tea, which recently concluded its UK tour.

His foray into directing promises fresh insight and innovative direction, marking an exciting new chapter in his career. Scott told the Weekend Argus: “It’s a real privilege to have been granted permission from the Pinter estate to produce this play. We seldom see his work produced in this country which is a pity since he truly is a master storyteller which has inspired so many great playwrights and film writers today. “I’ve assembled a team of actors that are at the top of their games to tackle this tricky play. This is also Brent Palmer’s first play after winning the Fleur du Cap award for best actor this year. It’s very exciting”

Kleynhans said the audience can expect hilarity, suspense, and a genuine sense of curiosity and confusion amongst both the audience and characters on stage. “People can expect to leave with more questions than answers, that’s for sure.” The Dumb Waiter, will be onstage at the Baxter Masambe Theatre from 18 - 28 June. It carries an age restriction of 10 for scenes that carry a reference to violent nature.