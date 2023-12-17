Cape celebs share their Christmas traditions ahead of the big festive holiday

Cape Town - As Christmas cheer fills the air we spoke to some of the Cape's popular celebs as they divulged what they will get up to for their favourite festive traditions. We're used to seeing them on TV screens and the entertainment scene, but what are your favourite stars planning to do to unwind?

Media personality Chad Saaiman says his family is big on a Christmas Eve dinner. “The Saaiman family have a Christmas Eve dinner tradition, and this year it will be at our place. My mom, Sandy Saaiman, will handle the cooking and our family will come together and celebrate with great Christmas songs playing in the background. “I look forward to all her meals, anytime of the year, so I look forward to the Christmas cake in the evening. There's a family secret in that cake. Over this period, I don't want any gifts – for me, it's a time of giving.”

Chelsea Thomas plays Amber on the trendy Showmax series Spinners: “I usually spend Christmas day with close family. We have the table set up for lunch. I mostly look forward to beef tongue every single year! It never gets old. I would like to receive lots of clothing vouchers. I love shopping.” Chelsea Thomas plays Amber on the trendy series Spinners. Picture: Supplied Popular actor and singer Keeno Lee Hector shares his plans: “My family have an awesome tradition of doing Christmas Eve supper, we stay up till 12 so the kids can open one gift, the look on their faces will never get old. “I'm working on Smile FM during Christmas lunch this year, but usually I spend it slowly turning into a ball with family in Woodstock. My mom makes a calamari lasagne that will change your life and trifle is my ultimate Christmas treat, decadent and delicious.

“We're a big family, and it makes fiscal sense to do a Secret Santa, a tradition we've adopted for around 10 years now. My Christmas gift wish is honestly just continued good health to spend as much time as I can doing what I love and spending time with my son. Okay, maybe if Father Christmas wants to gift me with some abs, I'd accept.” Actor and Singer Keeno Lee Hector. Picture: Supplied Media personality Solly Philander looks forward to spending time with homeless people for a special lunch. “One of the highlights of my festive season is assisting in providing a Christmas lunch for the homeless people that form part of our constituency – the individuals and families finding themselves at the mercy of the City Of Cape Town's approach to homelessness, centered on fining and criminalising their survival.

“December 23, our aim is to feed 450 people. Lunch will be roast chicken and potatoes, roast veggies, rice, a bowl of akni, dessert and a soft drink. “On the day, I'm generally spoilt for choice, so after church I'll join Toni and the kids and then head off to my brother's place – his wife's trifle is legendary. It's very food-centred, the whole affair.” Solly Philander and his brother Jamiel Philander. Picture: Supplied HeartFM's Tyrone Paulsen is counting the days to his wife Carmen's famous Christmas pie.

“This year for Christmas, I get to spend all day with the family as I don't have to work. Which means plenty of chill time. My wife makes a killer chicken pie, so we usually have our breakfast pie before the other guests get to share. “We usually open our gifts at midnight, now that the kids are older, but when they were younger, I would wake them up early so we could share in some gift-opening fun. To be honest, I don't have a gift request, but spending time with those dear to me is what I'm really looking forward to.” Radio personality Tyrone Paulsen. Picture: Supplied Singer Zoë Zana packs a little of everything on her Christmas lunch plate.

“I spend Christmas Eve with my partner and their family, and Christmas day with my family. “Everyone brings their favourite dish to enjoy and we have the classic family table filled with the best Christmas plate in the world, deserts and gifts for everyone to make the day as special as possible. “My favourite food has got to be the mixture of everyone's dishes on one plate as my first serving, I can never decide on a favourite.”

Zoë Zana. Picture: Supplied Singer Jimmy Nevis is hosting Christmas at his new house. “I plan to eat lots of food and swim and hang out. I look forward to my mom's food. I love her lamb and roast, not sure if we're having paella, but usually there is seafood. “I would like Santa to gift me with a spa treatment, a massage, anything around relaxing.”

Jimmy Nevis. Picture: Supplied YouTuber Sharon Dilworth shares her planned food menu. “As a family deeply involved in careers that demand our attention, especially during the fourth quarter, our approach to Christmas is a bit unconventional. “Our Christmas feast is a blend of tradition and personal touch. We alternate between a deliciously fried turkey and a richly flavoured prime rib, paired with sides like creamy mashed potatoes or velvety mac and cheese, fluffy dinner rolls, and a mix of seasonal vegetables. “This year, we're excited to add a new twist to our menu: my husband will be smoking a brisket, a task he's been eagerly looking forward to.

“Desserts in our house are an expression of love and tradition. I usually bake sweet potato pies, which are my husband's favourite. However, sometimes he takes over the kitchen to bake a German chocolate cake or a cheesecake, filling our home with sweet aromas and anticipation. “We focus on the joy of simple pleasures and the warmth of family. Our Christmas is filled with laughter, love, and a sense of contentment that lasts long after the holiday season has passed.” Social media sensation Sharon Dilworth. Picture: Supplied Former Idols SA Winner Paxton Fielies admits she hates trifle.