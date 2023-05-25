Cape comedians raise funds to create safe after-school activities for children

Cape Town - On Friday , a fresh new live stand-up comedy performance featuring Yaaseen Barnes, KG Mokgadi and Dalin Oliver will keep you thoroughly entertained while you enjoy a three-course meal.

The family-friendly performance named “3Dom of Speech” takes place at The Venue on Par from 7pm to 10pm, and is brought to the public by the charity organisation Lace Up For Change (LU4C). Faizel Jacobs, chairperson of the organisation, said funds raised will help LU4C, in collaboration with the African Sports Training Academy, roll out their Teach The Teacher Campaign, which aims to empower teachers with the skills to confidently host and facilitate after-school sports coaching and create safe sporting campaigns with youths in their communities. LU4C is a registered non-profit organisation which aims to use sport as a medium to facilitate change in impoverished communities.

“We’re hosting a fund-raising comedy evening on Friday – ‘3Dom of Speech’ ft Yaaseen Barnes, KG Mokgadi, Dalin Oliver at The Venue on Par. This fresh new live comedy performance will also include a three-course meal.” Jacobs explains that LU4C has been serving underprivileged communities in the greater Cape Town area for almost seven years. “Some of our most significant achievements include feeding projects, new school shoes distributions at 25 schools, providing 20 tablet computers to Talfallah Primary School, and with the support of Syntell Pty Ltd, we provided computer labs to Dietriech Moravian Primary School and Eastville Primary School.”

Cape comedian Yaaseen Barnes said he decided to do the show because LU4C are great supporters of local comedy on and off screen. “They also do amazing work throughout the year in our communities and it’s great to do what we love with them and make a difference.” Barnes said they are hoping to raise enough funds to help LU4C.