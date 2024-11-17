Cape Town City Ballet presents enchanting 'The Nutcracker' for the holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, anticipation builds for one of South Africa's most beloved ballet traditions. Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB), the country's most established ballet company, will present the much-loved classic, The Nutcracker, at Artscape starting Friday, December 13.

Choreographed and directed by the esteemed Veronica Paeper and featuring the iconic score by Tchaikovsky, this production will mark a spectacular end to CTCB's 90th anniversary year. The enchanting tale brings audiences into the world of young Clara, who receives a nutcracker doll from her enigmatic godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer. As the clock strikes midnight, the magic unfolds, whisking Clara away on an extraordinary adventure filled with toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes, and charming figures from the Land of Sweets. The story, rich with whimsy and holiday spirit, culminates in a delightful encounter with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Paeper told Weekend Argus: “The Nutcracker is the most enchanting and wonderful ballet to have at Christmas time. I've tried to feature heavily the star of the show, the little girl Clara. You can't do a new production of The Nutcracker without following the story and the music, but I've aimed to retain the charm and delight of previous productions while sprinkling in a touch of innovation.

“You have to follow the story and you have to follow the music. But I've tried to retain all the charm and delight of former productions… hopefully, that wonderful enchantment that people expect at Christmas. “Indeed, children are a key element, not just as performers but as embodiments of the very essence of the holiday, offering families a glimpse into the wonder that Christmas brings. It's a time of celebration, imagination, and community, something that is especially poignant in this production.” This year's production will showcase a variety of talents, with lead roles played by Kirstél Paterson, Leusson Muniz, Leanè Theunissen, and Hannah Ward. The beloved roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Prince will see the debuts of Paige McElligott and Jordan Roelfze, promising fresh interpretations of these iconic characters. Also guest starring are Ruan Galdino from WGRUV as one of the Princes and Marcel Meyer as Herr Drosselmeyer.

As always, the production will feature an impressive roster of young dancers, with over 120 children participating across various roles, including tiny angels and soldiers. The blend of budding talent and seasoned performers ensures that The Nutcracker will enchant audience members of all ages, embodying the very spirit of the festive season. “Veronica Paeper's The Nutcracker blends tradition with innovation, making this classic tale sparkle anew, and it is the perfect holiday entertainment for the whole family,” said Tracy Li, CTCB's Artistic Manager.

“It's a wonderful way to finish off the year, celebrating dance and community.” Another magical scene from The Nutcracker. Picture: Kim Stevens With stunning set and costume designs by Peter Cazalet in collaboration with Marcel Meyer, and enchanting lighting by Faheem Bardien, each performance promises to create a mesmerising atmosphere. For families looking to enhance their experience, a Fairy Parade will take place following the 12PM matinee on Tuesday, December 24. This special opportunity allows children, whether dressed as fairies or not, to meet the cast and capture memorable moments with their favourite dancers.