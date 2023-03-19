Cape Town comedians head to Jozi for International Comedy Festival

Cape Town comedians are heading to the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) which returns and promises a feast of comedy delivered over three hilariously jam-packed days. Established in 2015, the festival has become one of the biggest celebrations of stand-up comedy.

The much-anticipated JICF line-up includes Tats Nkonzo, Dalin Oliver, Jason Goliath, Rob van Vuuren, Eugene Khoza, Khanyisa Bunu, Yaaseen Barnes, Lihle Msimang, Brian Aylward, Carvin Goldstone, Justice Khubeka, Stella Dlangalala, Thenjiwe and Felix Hlope, to name just a few. Cape Town comedians, Yaaseen Barnes and Dalin Oliver cannot wait to head to the City of Gold for a fat laugh. Barnes said he was excited to be featured in such a star-studded line-up.

“It is an absolute honour to be performing there. If I had to compare it to something, it would probably feel like performing at the Oscars, but in the world of African Comedy,” he said. Barnes, who was diagnosed with ADHA said his show, Concentrate, will be about how he sees the world. “Everything that happens to me and everything that goes on in my head. Basically the world from the other side – from whichever side they usually see it – I’m the exact opposite,” he said.

It will be his second time performing at the festival. “It is just all good vibes – from he organisation, other comedians and the audience – all-round lekkerte. It is such a well structured event and it makes me as a performer feel that this is how it should be. I can just rock up, perform and have the best time,” he said. The popular radio-host and comedian Dalin Oliver, said he was “dik excited” as it will be his very first time performing at the festival. ”I’ve only seen and heard amazing stuff. I can't wait to be a part of the magic. The off-stage magic is just as lekker as it is on stage. Just to be in the same room as comedians, chat comedy and enjoy magical moments when we are in each other’s company,” he said.

The audience can expect Oliver to bring lots of energy to the stage. “Lots of energy and just good and funny vibes – that is the most important thing. I also need to add that I just have a very welcoming face and demeanour,” he said laughingly. Oliver is on the Homegrown and hilarious line-up and is of the opinion that it will be such a jol.

“We need to laugh as South Africans – we have load shedding, potholes and corruption, we need to laugh. I’m looking forward to bringing magic and laughter to the stage,” he said. Cape Town comedian Yaaseen Barnes. Picture: Supplied