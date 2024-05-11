Cape Town dancers celebrate World Belly Dance Day

Cape Town - Gyrating and hips that don't lie, belly dancers around the world circle May 11 as World Belly Dance Day. On this day, this art form sees dancers come together to showcase and exchange the art which has also reached athleticism with ever-growing competitive potential. Belly dance, a mesmerising art form known for its feminine grace, has seen a keen interest by male dancers over the years. Despite its traditional association with femininity, men have actively participated in belly dancing, enriching the diversity and expression within the dance community.

Each year, enthusiasts worldwide celebrate World Belly Dance Day with festivals dedicated to showcasing this art form, including the Cape Town Oriental Dance Festival (CTODF). Held annually at the Waterfront, the festival, under the direction of Stephanie Singh and programme co-ordination by Marguerite de Allende, offers a platform for artists to share their passion and talent. Singh told the Weekend Argus: “Belly dance holds immense importance beyond its aesthetic appeal. It serves as a catalyst for self-confidence, mental well-being, and overcoming body shame. At Aphrodite Bellydance Studio, we strive to empower individuals through movement and expression. “While belly dance has traditionally been viewed as a social activity, I am determined to change the narrative by showcasing its athleticism and competitive potential.

“Through resilience and dedication, I have elevated belly dance to the status of a sport, culminating in Aphrodite Bellydance Studio's participation in the Dance World Cup in Portugal 2023,” Singh said. “Today, I am proud to say that belly dance is recognised as a legitimate dance sport, akin to gymnastics. “Within belly dance, there exists a rich tapestry of styles, each with its own unique allure. Baladi, in particular, stands out for its softness and grace, captivating audiences with its fluid movements and emotive storytelling.”

Aphrodite Bellydance Studio. Picture: Supplied Founder of Belly Phunk Oriental Dance Academy, Michelle Ford, said belly dancing is not prejudiced and opens the door to all body types and sizes. “The beauty of belly dancing is that it is not prejudiced on your shape, size, race, creed, nor fitness levels. “Belly dance is primarily a torso-driven dance, with an emphasis on hip movement. Belly dancing is a real workout dance as all the core muscles are worked very well! I can safely say it's a full body workout.

“I currently teach a group of dedicated women, of all ages, who attend class regularly and perform frequently at shows on behalf of the school. “We are more than a dancing school, we are a group of women who share a love, passion and unity through dance. We laugh together, share together and there is a real sense of fellowship. “I do believe that belly dancing is big in Cape Town. With over 33 studios in Cape Town alone, this community has grown exponentially over the last 20 years.”

Belly Phunk Oriental Dance Academy. Picture: Supplied We met the oldest belly dancer in Cape Town, Sandra de Allende, 78, from Table View, a member of the Bella Donnas dance club. She said: “I started belly dancing at Belly Beautiful for a while until the dance instructor (Patricia Vice-Theron) left Cape Town. When my daughter, Marguerite, started to teach belly dancing I had to join her class. It has been a wonderful experience as I personally love dancing and also find it an excellent way to keep fit. “I have met lots of people in the friendly belly dancing community. Of course, the glamour and bling are also an attraction. I cannot imagine not dancing and having the amazing dance events to look forward to.”

Sandra de Allende. Picture: Supplied Sandra de Allende. Picture: Supplied In celebration of the art, more than 200 belly dancers representing 22 studious in the Western Cape will descend on the Wave Theatre on May 11 to celebrate World Belly Dance Day. Doors open at 11am to 4pm. Entrance is R100 and R60 for pensioners and kids under 12. All proceeds raised on the day will go to Rape Crisis.