Cape Town's Beyond Busking Project invites aspiring musicians to audition

The Cape Town Arts Festival (CTAF), in collaboration with the Ariva Arts Foundation, has announced the much-anticipated third edition of the Beyond Busking Project (BBP). This initiative seeks to nurture and promote emerging talent in the music industry, extending an invitation to enthusiastic singers and buskers eager to elevate their careers.

Interested participants are encouraged to apply for auditions taking place on November 5 at the historic Castle of Good Hope, offering a unique opportunity to be part of a prestigious upskilling programme. Invitation to audition for the Beyond Busking programme This project is designed not only to showcase the talent of Cape Town’s emerging musicians but also to provide them with essential training and support. The festival started off as the One City, Many Cultures festival started by former Cape Times editor Ryland Fisher as a way of addressing cultural intolerance and racial violence in 1999, following the Planet Hollywood bombings at the Waterfront in 1998.

Current CEO of the Cape Town Arts Festival; Yusuf Ganief, emphasised the significance of the initiative. “The Beyond Busking Project is about creating real opportunities for buskers and upcoming musicians who have a passion for music but often lack the platform to take their careers further.” Yusuf Ganief. Picture: Supplied “Through this initiative, we aim to bridge the gap by providing them with professional training, mentorship, and exposure to both local and international audiences. It’s not just about showcasing their talent but also equipping them with the skills they need to build sustainable careers in the music industry.

“Whether it's performing, recording, or connecting with industry professionals, the project offers a stepping stone for artists to transform their passion into a viable career path.” “We owe this success to our remarkable creative partnership with Ariva Arts Foundation and the industry icons who guide our artists. Each year, the program grows stronger, offering Beyond Buskers complimentary services such as radio airplay, media coverage, and vital international connections in music production and performance. These resources would typically cost artists thousands, making them inaccessible to many South African creatives.” The comprehensive programme promises to be a genuine stepping stone for artists serious about their craft, offering insights into performance, recording, and networking with industry professionals.

The Beyond Busking Project has solidified its reputation as a transformative experience, with many graduates progressing to significant heights in their musical careers. Previous participants have secured overseas performance contracts, produced original songs, and even recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. The initiative’s track record reflects a commitment to fostering success stories within the South African music scene. One of the key facilitators for the programme, songwriter and author Clive Ridgway, expressed his passion for guiding emerging talent. “The Beyond Busking Project is one of the most rewarding experiences I have as a songwriting teacher. The artists we work with are talented and hungry for learning and opportunity. They are without exception responsive and enthusiastic, making the holistic method I teach a perfect fit for this project. It’s much more than just music, and I’m eager to work with the 2024 intake."

Auditions for the Beyond Busking Project 2024 are set to run from 9am to 3pm on November 5 and are open to all emerging musicians who are not receiving PESP funding or government grants. Each performer will have 5–10 minutes to showcase their talent before a panel of judges. Those selected will enter a three-month upskilling programme from November 12, 2024, to February 28, 2025, covering critical areas such as songwriting, stage presence, vocal techniques, social media and digital marketing, musical arrangement, and studio recording. For further details and to reserve an audition slot, interested musicians should email their bio, sound samples, video materials, and contact information to [email protected], or call Thabo at 084 894 6890.