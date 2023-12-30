Cape Town’s finest entertainers recap 2023 and share New Year’s resolutions

The festive cheer is sizzling in the Mother City, and while entertainment is at an all-time high, we caught up with these booked and busy performers at the back of 2023 to find out what they’re getting up to on NYE and if they have any New Year’s Resolutions in the 2024 pipeline. Comedian Wayne Mckay reflects: “This year was a roller coaster. I have accomplished some achievements I set out to do, and 2024 is also going to be as busy as plans are already afoot.

“I have a new show called AfriSnaaks at the Artscape Theatre in February 5-10. “New Year’s resolutions are big for me; this time round, I aim to be a better person and seek kindness in people. I believe we can all play a role in bettering our country. For New Year’s Day, I want to spend time with my family and friends, relaxing.” Claire Phillips says 2023 was a year with ‘a lot of life lessons’. Picture: Supplied Musician Claire Phillips said: “2023 has served me a lot of life lessons – some I wish I didn’t have to experience, yet I’m still grateful I did.

“2023 was up and down for me, it had its good and its bad. I’m not really a believer of New Year’s resolutions. If I need share it, I would say keep seeking the things that bring me joy and peace, that’s something I want to work on; gratitude is also one of them. “In a perfect world, I’d be home with my family on New Year’s Eve, but as an entertainer, I will be working. I might celebrate on January 4. “I reached some goals this year. I wanted to travel again, so I did a tour in Europe where I visited eight cities in two weeks. I’m going back there in May until July next year.”

Suidooster actor Irshaad Ally with his daughter Rahmah Ally. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Actor and also recently ordained rapper, Irshaad Ally, says he is proud to have released his debut song Tien Kadokkies this year. “I’m chuffed, because I thought it might be something I’m holding back due to being afraid. “I won’t say I reached all the goals I set for this year, but I suppose it will make 2024 to be a good year for me. “On New Year’s resolutions, I never made them before but I would love to spend more time with my family.

“For New Year’s Day, me and my wife annually drop off the kids by mom, dress up and go out to some unplanned place where people dance and party and then return either to a hotel or spend the night at home alone.” ‘Just trying to do better than yesterday’ is his New Year’s resolution, says Early B. Picture: Riaan Swanepoel Afrikaans rapper Early B always has a mouthful and this time was no different, with delight, he shares: “2023 served me with a new perspective on gratefulness. I was so busy, and I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to share my gift across SA. “I also did my second season of ‘My Ma Kook Beter as Joune’ on KykNET and that was one of the most fun TV experiences that I had. My goal coming into the year was just to be better, offer better and spread joy. I’m confident that I did that.

“I also got to actually live out a childhood dream by doing motor racing for Liqui Moly and ending off with a podium finish in my final race. My most treasured achievement though was being able to financially contribute through the Early B Foundation’s ‘Be-Educated’ programme to young school students’ schooling expenses. That was the ultimate. “I believe more in everyday resolutions. New Year’s resolutions can sometimes be too vague. But as long as I show up as my authentic self every day, I’m good. Just trying to do better than yesterday is my way. “NYE is church, no negotiations. Even when I’m performing on NYE, I make sure I catch a service. I’m performing in Picketberg on New Year’s Day and then some downtime to recharge for a lekker 2024.“

Manila von Teez says 2023 has been nothing short of amazing. Picture: Supplied Drag performer and fashion designer Manila von Teez is set to show flames in 2024, watch this space. “The year has been nothing short of amazing. Goals were set, but the year showed up with new goals and aspirations needing to be formed. These were met, and right up until NYE, I have two projects to complete. “I am a huge believer in resolutions and treat them just as any company would set out a strategic plan for the year. We need goals, we need change, we need challenges in order to prosper. NYE I am working and hope to get my project done before 12 so I can enjoy a braai with friends.

“New Years Day, just more time with family and friends. 2024 has two really big events already happening with us that are both huge for me, as well as the drag community at large. Those every-year dreams and calls for acceptance of drag as a mainstream form of entertainment are finally going to happen. Prepare to be gagged!“ Thespian Basil Appollis. Picture: Supplied Theatre extraordinaire Basil Appollis sits back in his director’s chair as he recaps the year that was. “2023 was quite an exhilarating year with some rewarding work, top and tail, we’re transferring skills and facilitating new ideas and concepts around identity and belonging.

“Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story was an important tribute to our legendary dancer who passed away three months after taking his final bow. “In collaboration with the Australian Embassy, SU (Stellenbosch University), UJ (University of Johannesburg), UFS (University of Free State) and Artscape, I devised and directed ‘Crossing Oceans Inside’ with Garage Dance Ensemble from Okiep and the Wulfurukaba Dancers from Australia. We did a short national tour ending off at SU for the renaming of the Krotoa building. “I’m currently also playing a chief gangster in a Turkish Series. I directed a dance music and poetry piece at the Slave Lodge with Garage Dance Ensemble, Diana Ferrus and Jolyn Phillips for the Dutch royal visit.