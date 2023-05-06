Cape Town’s very own lead in hit musical, We Will Rock You

A dream has come true for the local actors performing in the world renowned, We Will Rock You musical, that opened at the Artscape last night.

Nicolette Fernandes who plays Scaramouche, said she used to watch many shows at the Artscape growing up and had no words to describe her emotions. “After watching legendary show after show at the Artscape Theatre as a young girl, I am truly grateful to finally be on the other side of the curtain, with the support of my Capetonian friends and my family,” she said. Fernandes said because this is a new experience for her, she has taken in every moment and opportunity in the entire process.

“The ups, the downs, the challenges, the triumphs, it’s all being part of a beautiful process but I’m so grateful. One thing I will take with me specifically is to sing a wrong note is insignificant, but to sing without passion is unforgivable,” she said. Stuart Brown who plays Galileo said he was excited to be performing in his hometown and around familiar faces. “I’m just incredibly excited to perform such iconic music in front of a crowd that may have known me since I was a chubby toddler. Plus, all those who have been supporting me and challenging me are here in Cape Town and I can’t wait to share this with them,” he said

Brown said this was a dream come true and had come sooner than expected. “I was still in my second year of college when they originally cast the show, then Covid came along and presented me with the opportunity to audition once life cleared up. It all happened very quickly and before I knew it, I was deep in rehearsals alongside performers I have watched and admired for years. And now I’m here, performing the music of Queen to thousands of people. It’s been exhilarating,” he said. Resident director and choreographer, Darren Greef said It had been incredible to share this production with all the different audiences around the world.

“It’s a brand new production and seeing audience reaction each night , in each different country, is always something that excites me. Being back in Cape Town thrills me, it’s home, and Artscape is where I performed my first professional production. Cape Town audiences appreciate every single second of our home grown talent. There is an exciting energy performing on home soil,” he said. Greef said audiences will notice how the use of technology in this instalment supersedes any musical out there presently. “Added to that, there is beautiful singing, incredible dancing, an insane set, beautiful costumes and so much more,” he said.

This iconic world tour of Queen and Ben Elton’s multi award-winning rock musical ,featuring an all-South African cast, crew and band, began in the Philippines in October 2022. After touring Asia, the hit musical returned to South Africa, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Johannesburg. Cape Town now gets to enjoy the iconic musical from May 5 until June 4. Tickets range from R200-R400. Tuesday performances are the only performances with discounted ticket prices that range from R100-R350. Tickets can be booked online at www.showtime.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za