Cape’s growing film and television industry luring actors to the Mother City

Cape Town’s growing film and TV production sector is luring actors to the Mother City, and Theodore Jantjies has become the latest performer to move here after securing a new role on the popular TV show Suidooster. His move comes just months after Terence Bridgett also returned to Cape Town after working in Johannesburg for more than 20 years.

While there is no doubt that Johannesburg continues to hold the lions share of market, Cape Town has significantly grown. Johannesburg is home to long-standing soapies Generations: The Legacy, 7de Laan and Muvhango among others. Cape Town, on the other hand, has become positioned itself as a hub for location shoots which attracted TV-series and productions such as Netflix’s Blood and Water, the Showmax-series Raised By Wolves as well as M-Net’s Devil’s Peak .

For Jantjies, who lived in Johannesburg for 20 years, returning to Cape Town was an easy decision. “The move to Cape Town is permanent. I think I have done what I needed to do in Johannesburg. I am super excited to be back in Cape Town and we’re not only here for a good time but a long time as well.” Jantjies is joining the Suidooster family and told Weekend Argus that he was grateful that the film and television industry have increased opportunities in Cape Town opened up more this side.

“From a personal point of view this side is extremely relaxed and chilled and I am finding it welcoming. I have to admit that it is not as much pressure as Jozi. I am having more fun, but still the same work ethic but the culture is more relaxed. I’m finding it amazing. Feels like I haven’t been away for so long.” “My timing for moving down is great. I am super excited to see what the future holds. Cape Town is definitely the hub for theatre and I’m excited to be performing again.” Bridgett said his move to Cape Town did not require a lot of consideration when the opportunity arose.

“The industry has changed so much since I left 25 years ago and it’s amazing to see the growth and opportunities that are now available.” Terence Bridgett recently returned to Cape Town after 25 years. Picture: Supplied Bridgett left the Mother City for Johannesburg where his career took off in front of the camera and has not looked back since. Over the years he had returned to Cape Town for brief periods of time but has now decided to settle there.

“It is spectacular to be home in the city as a working professional. The industry this side has opened up exponentially and I am grateful to be back on the screens of South Africans every night,” he said. Spokesperson for Homebrew Productions, Wilmer Muller, said over the past few years there had been significant growth for local productions based in Cape Town. “With the commissioning of Suidooster in 2015, it not only created several permanent and freelance job opportunities for Cape Town based artists, but also played a significant role in stimulating Cape Town as a destination for South African productions.”

Muller said this also led to the founding of Atlantic Film Studios, which is today a world-class facility. “The studios are home to several popular television shows, while it has become a high in demand space for TV and film productions. However in terms of local productions (for example long-standing soapies), Johannesburg is still the hub.” In December, the City of Cape Town adopted a new film industry policy to strike a balance between growing the profitable industry while minimising the headache of a film shoot on the doorstep of residents and businesses. More than 4 000 permits were issued last year for productions in the metro.