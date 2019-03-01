The Drakensberg Boys Choir prepares to wow audiences. Picture: Sharon Dixon

Cape Town - The V&A Waterfront will play host to the musical wonder that is the Drakensberg Boys Choir on Saturday 2 March at 11.30am.



The performing choir consists of 24 boys between Grades 4 and 9 who will be dazzling audiences on their tour of Cape Town for the RMB Starlight Classics musical event, which features the boys choir along with several other famous local musical groups, including the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra and the Cape Town Opera Chorus.





The choir will be showcasing their abilities with songs both old and new. Marketing manager Deidre Alcock described the performance as “a mix of classical hits and 2018 pop songs, with angelic voices giving some zest, and exciting African choreographies."





Alcock said some special guests would be making an appearance.

"During the performance, will be a collaboration with Mi Casa, Refentse, and the Artscape Opera Choir. There will also be a massed performance by all artists singing the baobab anthem. The performance is thrilling.”





The boys themselves are ecstatic and hoping the show fully delivers on everyone’s expectations.





Vuyo Mcanyana (13) said: “We are going to do a good performance. I'm excited for Mi Casa, I think he sounds amazing.”





Stanley Horing (15) said: “I'm excited for Saturday. I feel like our performance is immaculate on stage. We are coming with the full hit."





Seth Brown (13) said: “I've performed at Starlight twice, but this one is the best cos there's a good vibe between everyone and they get things done quicker.”





With an extensive catalogue of songs, and an impressive lineup of artists performing alongside them, the Drakensberg Boys Choir have everything they need to wow the crowd at V&A Waterfront this Saturday.



