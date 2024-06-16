Celeb dads show off their cuties for Father’s Day

Cape Town - With today being Father’s Day, we are shining a light on dads of the entertainment industry who share their fatherhood with us. Heart FM’s Morné Esben is a dad of two boys, Caleb, 9, and Micah, 6. Esben said his super-dad power is when he impresses his sons with hacks and stories of his own childhood.

“My favourite thing about being a dad is introducing them to things I found cool when I was growing up. Whether it’s sport, board games or little life hacks – I love the look on their faces that says, ‘Our dad is so cool!’ It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, I get a real kick out of it! “It’s absolutely amazing for me to be a father. Many times just watching my sons go about their day and just being who they are, I catch myself thinking how unreal it is that they are mine and that I have the responsibility – alongside my wife – to raise and protect these boys. “It’s a massive privilege and a massive responsibility, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Morné Esben with wife Candice and sons Caleb and Micah. Picture: Supplied Media personality Keeno Lee Hector is the proud dad of a boy Mika, 8, and a 1-year-old girl, Maya. “My absolute favourite part of being a dad is cuddles and hugs. I could talk about how much you grow as a human being, how it centres you and how it teaches selflessness, but it’s the snuggles! “To all the dads, keeping putting in the work, show up and be the parent they deserve. I didn’t ever think I’d have kids, but I rate it now as the most important position I’ve ever held. Having kids has taught me about how I want to make my way through the world, I wouldn’t exchange it for anything.”

Chad Saaiman and Summer. Picture: Supplied Singer, songwriter and radio presenter Chad Saaiman is the father to a beautiful girl, Summer, 14. “My favourite thing about being a father is being able to protect, guide and listen to my daughter. To be a part of what we call Team Summer, as it takes a village to raise a child. “She makes us all so very proud and I’m excited for her future.

“To the future dads out there, there’s no rule book, no two kids are the same. Being a father is a verb, an opportunity. We’re not always perfect, but as long as we do our best.” Vouks James and Jada. Picture: Supplied B-Boy and hip hop activist Vouks James says his daughter, Jada, transformed his life. “Becoming a father to my princess Jada has transformed my life in countless ways, especially coming from a single-parent background. I am eternally grateful to my wife for this precious blessing.

“Through my daughter’s eyes, I now view the world in a different way. Being a father to a girl challenges me to love deeper and stay alert. “To all the fathers out there, remember that the greatest gift you can give your child is your presence. Even if they don’t express it, it holds immense value for them.” Comedian Stuart Taylor said his sons David, 16, and Andy, 13, keep him on his toes.

“You’d think things get easier the longer you’ve been at it, that is not true when you are a father and husband. “Initially, I couldn’t understand what my sons were saying because you know, they didn’t speak the language, it was just googoo gaga, and now they are teenage boys, I still don’t understand what they’re saying. “It’s ‘things are rizz’, they ‘are suss’, I’ve got to ‘let them cook’. I feel like we speak a completely different language. I mean, I went from teaching them how to pee to it basically being a bit of a pissing contest in my house.

“But they teach me new things every day. They are my biggest source of motivation. They are a shining light in my life and I would not change a thing. My advice to anyone who is a father is take it slowly and enjoy the ride” Stuart Taylor with sons David and Andy.Picture: Supplied Singer Mujahid George said his number one role is being a father to his son Esa, 12, and daughter Sarah, 8. “I’m a parent first, my responsibility is to guide my children as much as I can to the righteous path and show them the truest form of what a human being is. Morals, etiquette, education and charity are only a portion of who we are.

“My kids know I am part of a demanding industry that requires most of my time; where I am obliged to offer my talent or services to the public, but they also know they are my top priority. “My absolute favourite thing about being a dad is being loved unconditionally; my children’s love for me is on display 24/7 and I love every second of it. “As soon as I step into my home, they know I want to be jumped on and tackled with hugs and kisses.