Celebrating a decade of Jazz on the Rocks at Tietiesbaai









Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Jazz on the Rocks promises to be a party of note with its extensive line-up of local and international performers. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Jazz on the Rocks promises to be a party of note with its extensive line-up of local and international performers. The concert takes place in Tietiesbaai in the Columbine Nature Reserve on the West Coast later this week. Included in the line-up are international musicians such as US saxophonist Elan Trotman, while local acts include The Rockets and Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels. Also in the line-up is saxophonist Don Vino, who has made an appearance at the festival every year since its inception. “It has evolved only in positive ways,” he said. “Since the very first one, it had a really small crowd, it was still just a party. They’ve evolved in terms of crowds and musicians. “People can expect a good time from each and every band that performs on that stage, from jazz to pop to R&B to reggae. They made a good choice by not boxing the thing in with one genre of music.”

Vino will be performing as part of a trio of saxophonists in a performance called Sax on the Rocks, with Liverpool saxophonist Andrew Young and emerging Cape Town saxophonist August West.

Don Vino will perform with Andrew Young and August West in ‘Sax on the Rocks’. Picture: Supplied

“People can expect some beautiful balance,” said Vino. “I mean, we’re all saxophone players. We’ll play beautiful ballads, love songs and stuff like that. And at the end of the set, we’ll just go all out and have a party on the stage.”

There will be an open-mic contest, with the winner being given the chance to return to the following year’s festival.

“It’s a space where thousands of people come together, they share this space,” said festival organiser Lovetta Bolters. “People’s attitude to each other, their approach is just amazing to witness and it’s driven by the music and the surrounding beauty.

“In the beginning, there wasn’t a cellphone signal, so it forced people to interact a little more than usual.”

Bolters said the festival attracted up to 20 000 attendees over the course of the weekend.

“The impact on the environment must be contained,” Bolters said. “We offer nature walks in which we identify fynbos, so that young people can get to understand the nature of that particular environment. At the same time we’re enjoying the festival, we must be attentive and aware. Before we depart on Wednesday morning, we conduct environmental checks, and we do the same once we pack up and leave.”

Jazz on the Rocks will take place from February 27 to March 1.

Here's the line-up

Thursday 27th February 2020

16h30-1 7h30 Fingertip Band St Helena Bay

18h00-19h00 Heart & Sou l Paarl/Kraaifontein

19h30-20h30 VJR ft Richard Ceasar Cape Town

21h00-22h00 Stanley Engelbrecht Paternoster

22h00-23h00 Tieties Divas feat. Salome, Karin & Vuvu Mitchells Plain/Grabouw/Kraaifontein

23h00-00h00 The Rockets CapeTown/Springbok/Cape Flats

00h00-01h00 Early B & Uncle Cal Port Elizabeth/Matroosfontein

Friday 28th February 2020 16h00 17h00 The Pedestrians Cape Town/Cape Flats

Cape Town/Cape Flats 17h30 18h30 Lady Litsa & Lorendo Brown Cape Town/Cape Flats

Cape Town/Cape Flats 19h00 20h00 Public Opinion feat. Lee Stagg Paarl/Atlantis

Paarl/Atlantis 20h30 21h30 Ladgens Tribute Band Vredendurg 22h00 23h00 Dr. Victor Kimberley

Vredendurg 22h00 23h00 Kimberley 23h00 00h00 DJ Superfly (Le Club Sessions) Athlone 00h00 01h00 DJ Rory Cape Flats Saturday 29 February 2020

10h30-11h15 Jazz Yard Academy Bonteheuwel

Bonteheuwel 11h30-12h30 Chadleigh Gowar Kuilsriver

Kuilsriver 13h00-14h00 Sax on the Rocks ft DonVino, Andrew Young & introducing August Wes t Elsies River/Liverpool

t Elsies River/Liverpool 14h30-15h30 Candice Thornton & Brown Sugar Cape Flats

Cape Flats 16h00-17h00 Sons of Sellassie Lotus River

Lotus River 17h30-18h30 Elan Trotman USA

USA 19h00-20h00 Elritmo Cape Flats

Cape Flats 20h30-21h30 Zami and Fancy Gugulethu

Gugulethu 22h00-23h00 Jeodhouse Cape Flats

Cape Flats 23h00-00h00 DJ Marius Westcoast Sunday 1st March 2020 11h00-12h00 Jodi Hendricks Cape Town

Cape Town 12h30-13h30 Hassanadas tribute to Moses Taiwa Molelekwa Mozambique

Mozambique 14h00-15h00 Dolce Vita Johannesburg

Johannesburg 15h30-16h30 Neville Nash & Friends feat Sandra Butler & Molly Barron Johannesburg

Johannesburg 17h00-18h00 Mo Funk Cape Flats

Cape Flats 18h00-19h00 Alistair Izobell Mitchells Plain

Mitchells Plain 19h00-22h00 Brian Bohorne & Ernie Payne Athlone/Cape Flats

Weekend passes can be purchased at the Paternoster Community Hall from February 27-29 or at 0215915208.