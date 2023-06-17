Cinderella finds her prince charming at the Artscape this July

Magic, wonder, marvel and plenty of dancing awaits at the Artscape this July, as Cinderella comes alive on stage. The all-star cast is led by Fleur du Cap Theatre Award-winning soprano, Brittany Smith, as Cinderella. The ensemble is directed by Fred Abrahamse and choreographed by Kirsten Isenberg.

Abrahamse said young people should watch “Cinderella” as the timeless story has solid life lessons. “Through your good deeds you will triumph. Cinderella has a moral backbone and does not seek revenge on her sisters and society. Her good deeds and her belief that she can find happiness see her through, and she wins in the end,” he said. Asisipho Petu, one of the mean-spirited sisters, said the audience can expect lots of drama and comedy from the stepsisters.

“I play Armelinde, the more polite sister of the two, and audiences will see two very different characteristics. My favourite scene is in Act Two at the Royal ball, everyone is onstage together and there is beautiful singing with a particularly stunning aria. Children will love the props and costumes and the fairies and creatures, it’s a wonderful show for adults and kids alike,” she said. Isenberg, the choreographer, said the main aim for her was to bring the chosen characters from the fairytale to life in the form of classical ballet. “To make it magical for the audience and to transport them into the story of ‘Cinderella’. The story is told through song and text and the choreography is there to compliment the narrative and style. The spectacle of the collaboration between all these beautiful art forms – opera, music and ballet – makes it appealing to all theatre-goers, there is truly something for everyone,” she said.