City Hall set to light up to the sound of music in June

Cape Town - The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will set the tone at the City Hall to mark 30 years of democracy, in its “Winter Symphonies” four-part concert in June. From the Baroque and Bessey to Schumann and Tchaikovsky, the season covers a wide range of music, culminating in a Celebration of Africa. The concert includes the world premiere of “Rise of the Hunter”, a powerful musical journey which compels us to reflect on where we are concerning human rights in South Africa, written by Canadian-South African composer Warren Bessey.

Warren Bessey. Picture: Supplied The four-concert season runs on Thursday nights from June 6 to 27. Bessey told the “Weekend Argus”: “We celebrate 30 years of democracy with the world premiere of ‘Rise of the Hunter,’ a powerful musical journey through history which compels us to consider the indigenous voice and deeply reflect on where we stand concerning human rights and righteous humanity in South Africa.” Dutch conductor Conrad van Alphen returns to the country of his birth, for two concerts – on June 6 and 13 – with the American oboist James Austin Smith and Czech pianist Jan Bartos.

Smith will perform Mozart’s “Oboe Concerto in C” and Bartos will perform the second piano concerto by Mendelssohn. The other works on the programmes are, respectively, “Schumann Overture”, “Scherzo” and “Finale” and Tchaikovsky’s “Pathetique Symphony”, and “Handle Water Music Suite No 1”and Wilms’ “Symphony No 6”. Wilms is enjoying a Renaissance, particularly in his home country of The Netherlands, and Van Alphen recently conducted the symphony there, to great acclaim. Having performed in South Africa for more than 10 years, Smith said he was looking forward to his debut with the CPO.

“I want to engage audiences on multiple levels – music is a balm in many ways, but it also asks questions. It bears witness, it stands as an historical document to a time and place. So how are we engaging with our audiences to deliver its layers? How are we exercising the full value, the full worth of this great art and making it relevant?” CPO principal guest conductor Bernhard Gueller. Picture: Supplied In the spirit of Youth month, there will also be a side-by-side piece performed by the CPO and members of the Cape Town Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. The third concert, on June 20, honours youth and features a brilliant young South African pianist, Isaac van der Merwe, who will perform the “Grieg Piano Concerto”.

Also on the programme, which is conducted by the CPO’s principal guest conductor Bernhard Gueller, will be the “Holberg Suite” by Grieg and “Symphony No. 7” by Dvorak. The Cape Town Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble will perform in a side-by-side work with the CPO. “One of the most rewarding aspects of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra is its commitment to youth and how it manifests itself – there are two side-by-side performances with the CP Youth Orchestra and the CP Youth Wind Ensemble, and the 21-year-old award-winning pianist, Isaac van der Merwe, is making his full concerto debut with the CPO. I have had the pleasure of accompanying Isaac in competitions and I look forward to his interpretation of the Grieg Piano Concerto with great anticipation.”